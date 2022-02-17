 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand opening for Gateway First's flagship bank to be held Friday
Grand opening for Gateway First's flagship bank to be held Friday

JENKS — Gateway First Bank will host a grand opening for its new flagship banking center Friday.

The event will be held at 10 a.m. at the 3,500-square-foot facility, which is located just off U.S. 75 at South Gateway Place.

In addition, a "30 Days of Giving" announcement will be made Friday, as well as a Book Mobile partnership with Jenks Public Schools Foundation. The new flagship banking facility includes a community room available for local groups for meetings and events.

