Grand opening for Gateway First's flagship bank to be held Friday

JENKS — Gateway First Bank will host a grand opening for its new flagship banking center Friday.
The event will be held at 10 a.m. at the 3,500-square-foot facility, which is located just off U.S. 75 at South Gateway Place.
In addition, a "30 Days of Giving" announcement will be made Friday, as well as a Book Mobile partnership with Jenks Public Schools Foundation. The new flagship banking facility includes a community room available for local groups for meetings and events.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.