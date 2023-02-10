The Tulsa Regional Chamber’s Aerospace Council showcased the aerospace program at East Central High School and the work of more than two dozen ninth-grade students on Friday.

The program launched last fall as a partnership between Tulsa Public Schools and Choose Aerospace. East Central’s aerospace program offers students the opportunity to build career-ready skills and even earn industry certifications.

Bailey J. Siegfried, chair of the Aerospace Council, is a vice president at the Tulsa-based global aerospace company NORDAM.

"The East Central aerospace program has the potential to change students’ lives as it introduces aerospace technology as an attainable and lucrative career path," Siegfried said in a statement. "That’s great for our students and for our community, and it benefits local aerospace companies by creating a diverse pipeline of interested and qualified future candidates, right here in Tulsa."

First District Congressman Kevin Hern and Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist were among Friday's speakers.

The four-course elective program at East Central covers the general knowledge and skills required for Federal Aviation Administration mechanic certification. Students are required to take one elective CareerTech class each year of high school to complete the program.

For this program, Tulsa Public Schools partnered with Choose Aerospace, a nonprofit partnership of aerospace stakeholders that includes the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission.

"The need for more qualified aerospace workers is one of the biggest threats to continued growth of the industry," Brien Thorstenberg, vice president of economic development for the Tulsa Regional Chamber, said in a statement. "The Chamber’s Aerospace Council keenly understands this threat and sees 'gateway' programs like the one at East Central as a means to address it by increasing the number of prospective future aerospace workers."

The Tulsa Regional Chamber launched the Aerospace Council in 2020 to provide a forum to share best practices within the aerospace and defense industry and to provide networking opportunities for industry professionals.