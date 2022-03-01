Gov. Kevin Stitt commits record $15M to electric car maker Canoo

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt plans to award electric vehicle start-up Canoo a state-record $15 million from the Quick Action Closing Fund to support the company's total investment of more than $560 million at facilities in Pryor, Tulsa and Oklahoma City, documents show.

The state money will back Canoo's commitment to provide 1,500 jobs at a "mega-microfactory" at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor and a combined 700 jobs at a Tulsa technology hub and software development center and an Oklahoma City customer service and financial center, Oklahoma Department of Commerce contracts indicate.

The average salary at the proposed automotive center in Mayes County will be $64,430, and pay at the planned Tulsa and Oklahoma City facilities will range from $85,000 to $125,000, documents show. More specifically, the averages are expected to be $85,000 at the software development center, $125,000 at the tech hub and $98,000 at the customer service and financial center.

Canoo also plans to build a plant at its Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters.

"We are grateful and proud that Oklahoma and Arkansas and the Cherokee Nation are where we will make our platforms and our new home," Canoo CEO Tony Aquila said Monday during the company's earnings call. "These three coming together allows us an amazing workforce, people that understand what it's like to do what we do.

"By bringing two states and a Nation together, we have greatly decreased our risks and accelerated our ability to grow."

Canoo also announced during its earnings call that Oklahoma has finalized an agreement to purchase 1,000 vehicles from the company.

Aquila last month attended Stitt's State of the State address, where the executive was acknowledged by the governor. On Monday, Aquila gave nods to both Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Stitt, praising his push to eliminating the income tax on military retirement benefits.

Created in 2011, the closing fund is intended as a source of funds available to the governor to attract high-impact businesses when incentive payments are expected to be the deciding factor in a business’s location decision.

Oklahoma's closing fund award to Canoo is the largest in state history by a wide margin, records show. The previous high was $3 million on two occasions: to GE in 2013 for a $125 million research center in Oklahoma City and to Commercial Metals Co. in 2015 for a $322 million micro-mill in Durant.

Closing fund contracts for the Pryor factory ($10 million) and Tulsa and Oklahoma centers ($5 million) contain various payment conditions centering on construction and jobs progress and capital expenditures by the company.

Canoo must start construction on the $482.6 million factory at MidAmerica Industrial Park by Jan. 1, 2023, and complete it by July 1, 2026, according to the agreement. The head of MAIP said last week that Canoo had begun clearing land at the park.

An additional $78 million in state money for the Tulsa and Oklahoma City centers is for economic and related infrastructure development, contracts show.

Featured video: Automaker Canoo's development in Oklahoma gets assist from former U.S. senator

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.