Google to invest $75 million more into state of Oklahoma in 2022

PRYOR — Adding to a wealth of recent economic development in the area, Google on Wednesday announced plans to invest at least $75 million in Oklahoma this year, including the expansion of operations at its data center in Pryor.

The news brings to $4.4 billion the amount the search engine behemoth has spent in Pryor since establishing its first data center there at MidAmerica Industrial Park in 2011. The Google campus has created jobs for more than 800 people who work in a variety of full-time and external supplier roles, including computer technicians, engineers, and various food services, maintenance and security positions.

"Google’s offices and data centers provide vital anchors to our local communities and help us contribute to their economies," Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and its parent company, Alphabet, said in a statement. "As we embrace more flexibility in how we work, we believe it’s more important than ever to invest in our campuses and that doing so will make for better products, a greater quality of life for our employees, and stronger communities.

"That’s why we’re planning to invest approximately $9.5 billion in U.S. offices and data centers this year, creating more than 12,000 Google jobs."

Google's announcement is part of the commercial momentum that has been building in Pryor over the past 10 months. It pushes to $825 million the amount of investment has been announced at the local MidAmerica Industrial Park (MAIP): $482.6 million from electric vehicle maker Canoo; $270 million from tech company Northern Data and $16 million from the Cherokee Nation.

Lisa Muller, superintendent of Pryor Public Schools, told the Tulsa World recently that from 2009, two years before Google built its first Pryor data center, to 2022, the school district’s net assessed valuation has gone from about $80 million to more than $844 million, greatly increasing the district’s bonding capacity and allowing it to make a substantial investment in facilities across the district without raising property taxes.

"Google’s continued investment in Pryor creates a ripple effect of growth throughout our community," Pryor Mayor Larry Lees said in a statement. "When Google expands, the growth isn’t limited to the campus. Our schools, businesses, and nonprofits all share in Google’s success, and we are thrilled to see the momentum continue. We’re proud to say the Internet lives in Pryor."

Google also announced it is partnering with the State of Oklahoma Department of Human Services to help Oklahomans develop digital skills to grow their careers.

Through the Google Career Certificate program, Oklahomans will have the opportunity to learn job-ready skills that prepare them for fields such as data analytics, digital marketing and e-commerce, IT support, project management, and user experience (UX) design.

Additionally, Google announced a grant to fund education programs for nearby Chouteau-Mazie Public Schools.

"Google recognizes the intrinsic relationship and the cohesive collaboration between business and education," David Stewart, chief administrative officer of MAIP, said in a statement. "The capital investment by Google at MidAmerica Industrial Park has transformed K-12 education and has created generational change by narrowing the opportunity gap for students in Mayes County. (Wednesday) Google announced a $100,000 education grant for the Chouteau-Mazie School District which will foster ingenuity and encourage a school-driven and school-designed program to increase the upward mobility of its students."

