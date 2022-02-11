Google awards $46,000 grant to aid Pryor Ministries Center

Pryor Ministries Center has received a $46,000 grant from Google to upgrade its facilities. The grant is part of Google’s Data Center Community Grants program and is funded through Google, Inc. Charitable Giving Fund of the Tides Foundation.

Pryor Ministries Center is a partner agency with Rogers-Mayes County United Way that provides food, personal hygiene products, clothing, baby items and more to Mayes County residents living at or below the poverty level.

"Google’s data center grant program supports organizations that are making a real difference in our community," Andrew Silvestri, Google’s head of community development in Oklahoma, said in a statement. "Pryor Ministries Center provides essential needs to those who need it most, and this grant will allow them to expand their service capabilities and reach even more neighbors in need."

Google's Data Center Community Grants program funded more than $285,000 in grants to Oklahoma schools and nonprofit organizations this cycle. Google has awarded more than $3 million in charitable giving dollars in Oklahoma since 2011.

