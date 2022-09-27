Google awards $250,000 for new OU Polytechnic Institute in Tulsa

Google has given the University of Oklahoma $250,000 to support the creation of the OU Polytechnic Institute, a new school in Tulsa with bachelor’s completion and graduate degree programs focused on innovation and advanced technology.

To be incorporated into the OU-Tulsa campus at 4502 E. 41st St., the OU Polytechnic Institute will serve as a workforce solution for Tulsa and northeastern Oklahoma and align OU’s educational and research capabilities with the needs of the region's economy.

The school will offer programs to fill jobs in areas such as telehealth, autonomous technology, electric vehicles, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing and software engineering.

"Google has been a leader in making northeastern Oklahoma a hub for growth and advancement, and their support of the OU Polytechnic Institute exemplifies their dedication to our entire state," OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said in a statement.

"The funds Google has designated toward the OU Polytechnic Institute will be instrumental in our efforts to recruit exemplary faculty and leadership, as well as a talented cohort of students. We are incredibly grateful for their continued investment in the future of Oklahoma."

A launch date for the new institute has not yet been determined.

Google has created jobs for more than 800 Oklahomans and awarded more than $3 million in grants to Oklahoma nonprofits and schools to expand technology education.

"Google is eager to continue investing in Oklahoma’s innovative education and workforce programs," Andrew Silvestri, Google’s head of community development in Oklahoma, said in a statement.

"The OU Polytechnic Institute will provide tremendous opportunities for northeast Oklahoma students and strengthen our state’s workforce in STEM careers. We’re grateful for partners like the University of Oklahoma for their forward-thinking leadership as we prepare for the talent needs of tomorrow."

The OU Polytechnic Institute’s curriculum will focus on applied knowledge in an effort to make the region a hub for new jobs.

"Google is playing a critical economic role in northeastern Oklahoma not only as a leading employer in Pryor but also as a financial supporter of the new University of Oklahoma Polytechnic Institute on the OU-Tulsa campus,” Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin said in a statement.

"The OU Polytechnic Institute will offer new higher education degrees in technology, computer science, and software engineering. I look forward to witnessing the positive impact Google will have on the technology workforce, and I am grateful for their investment in our students."

Partners for the OU Polytechnic Institute include Tulsa Innovation Labs, OU’s Office of Innovation and Corporate Partnerships and the OU Ronnie K. Irani Center for the Creation of Economic Wealth, along with philanthropic partners such as the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

"As drivers of talent and innovation, local universities must anchor Tulsa’s tech economy," Nicholas Lalla, co-founder and managing director of Tulsa Innovation Labs, said in a statement.

"With OU’s new Polytechnic Institute and their partnership with Google, Tulsa is making tremendous strides to establish a thriving and inclusive tech hub. The institute’s new degree programs, built in collaboration with industry, will position Tulsa well in the years to come."