Go inside the new grocery store opening Monday in a Tulsa food desert

"Excellence is one of our core values," said Johnson, who also heads the Tulsa Dream Center, a faith-based community center in north Tulsa. "It doesn't matter where you live. Our goal is to be the very best with what we have and to serve this community.

"This being once Black Wall Street, we want to recreate that new normal. How do we recreate many micro-Black Wall Streets to show the community that we're still on the rise?"

Funding for the market was through the Tulsa Development Authority, the city of Tulsa through HUD's Community Development Block Grant program, The George Kaiser Family Foundation, the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation, and the Zarrow Family Foundation.

The Tulsa Economic Development Corp., headed by Rose Washington, led the push for the store.

"It's been a long journey," Washington said. "We've had tremendous support from across the community, from city government, our board of directors, philanthropy and the community at large. It's just been a blessing to collaborate with so many people to make this project come to life."

Nabholz was construction manager for the building, which was designed by KKT Architects.