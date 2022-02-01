Global entrepreneur network Endeavor announces expansion to 36 Degrees North business incubator at City Hall

A global network of entrepreneurs has announced an expansion into the Tulsa.

New York City-based Endeavor's newest branch, an expansion of its Northwest Arkansas venue, will locate in 36 Degrees North's Tech Incubator on the fifth floor of City Hall.

Seeking to select and support Tulsa-based growth-stage founders, the company will launch the "Endeavor ScaleUp" program, which is designed to accelerate the fastest-growing female-led startups. Endeavor’s efforts in Tulsa will be supported by the northwest Arkansas office and are made possible through the support of the George Kaiser Family Foundation (GKFF).

Applications for the program, set to launch in June, are open until Feb. 15.

The Endeavor team will build a local board and mentor network, including founders and entrepreneurial leaders who have scaled their businesses in Tulsa, and partner with entrepreneurial support organizations and investors local to the Tulsa region, including 36 Degrees North, Tulsa Innovation Labs and Atento Capital.