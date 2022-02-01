Global entrepreneur network Endeavor announces expansion to 36 Degrees North business incubator at City Hall

A global network of entrepreneurs has announced an expansion into the Tulsa.
New York City-based Endeavor's newest branch, an expansion of its Northwest Arkansas venue, will locate in 36 Degrees North's Tech Incubator on the fifth floor of City Hall.
Seeking to select and support Tulsa-based growth-stage founders, the company will launch the "Endeavor ScaleUp" program, which is designed to accelerate the fastest-growing female-led startups. Endeavor’s efforts in Tulsa will be supported by the northwest Arkansas office and are made possible through the support of the George Kaiser Family Foundation (GKFF).
Applications for the program, set to launch in June, are open until Feb. 15.
The Endeavor team will build a local board and mentor network, including founders and entrepreneurial leaders who have scaled their businesses in Tulsa, and partner with entrepreneurial support organizations and investors local to the Tulsa region, including 36 Degrees North, Tulsa Innovation Labs and Atento Capital.
"We’re thrilled to partner with Endeavor and come alongside their new Tulsa team in supporting growth-stage founders," Devon Laney, CEO of 36 Degrees North, said in a statement. "Their presence at our incubator is already creating the synergy and connections that we work to foster in Tulsa’s startup community."
Endeavor’s ScaleUp program is hosted in 10 of Endeavor’s 40-plus markets. In Tulsa, ScaleUp will be exclusively focused on supporting high-impact female founders as part of a six-month, non-dilutive program anchored on founder-to-founder mentor connections with growth-stage entrepreneurs in Endeavor’s global network.
Endeavor has offices in locations that include Brazil and Turkey and 1,300 entrepreneurs across a variety of industries through access to capital, radical mentorship and talent-based programming.
"Endeavor will provide the most promising founders in our region opportunities to further scale their startups into thriving businesses," Ben Stewart, senior program officer for GKFF, said in a statement. "Endeavor’s efforts contribute to the work George Kaiser Family Foundation is doing to support entrepreneurship and continue to make Tulsa a vibrant and inclusive city ..."
The state-certified 36 Degrees incubation program at City Hall launched in September and is at 80% capacity.