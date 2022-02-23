GKFF-linked nonprofit caters to tech industry

A Tulsa nonprofit formed in partnership with the George Kaiser Family is making inroads with the tech sector.
The nonprofit, inTulsa, serves candidates seeking tech jobs and companies looking for tech hires, regardless of their headquarters location.
Since its founding in 2021, the group has facilitated the hiring of more than 100 people across at least 40 organizations, more than 50% of which made their first Tulsa hire. Today, inTulsa's talent database sits at 5,000 candidates, with the nonprofit planning to increase that number to more than 10,000 over the next year.
It works with companies with large hiring needs such as electric vehicle maker Canoo, which plans to locate a factory in Pryor, Volt, a local SMS platform with its founding team in Tulsa; tech companies such as Bloomboard, Ro, a virtual healthcare company; and Sprockets, a venture-backed startup that hired eight Tulsans to technology roles in 2021.
"Tulsa is primed to be a new model for driving a city's growth by putting people at the center of our focus," inTulsa Managing Director Megan Thomas said in a statement. "Remote work is here to stay, and Tulsa is a perfect place for capturing tech growth in a world where you no longer are tied to a big metro to enjoy strong career opportunities.
"This city is livable, innovative, affordable, and has a unique history of providing an opportunity for risk-takers. Tulsa has all the building blocks that companies and people need to grow successfully here — it's just a matter of creating connections to our talented people."
Tech jobs are in high demand, with local job postings increasing since 2017 by 106% since 2017, which is 39% above the national average, according to EMSI, an Idaho-based labor market data company. Tech positions also pay 59% higher salaries than local non-tech jobs, according to data.
Similar efforts to attract and retain talent in Tulsa have led to substantial success in recent years.
Tulsa Remote has attracted more than 1,300 remote workers to Tulsa since 2018 and contributed an estimated $62 million in new labor income to the local economy in 2021, according to a recent study conducted by the Economic Innovation Group. inTulsa builds upon the city-wide efforts to boost Tulsa's economic prospects by offering a comprehensive solution to link people with tech skills to innovative companies.
Brian Kidd is an example. inTulsa linked him to a job as a senior account executive at Munich-based trbo.
"inTulsa made me feel like they were a champion for me, and that they truly cared about my success," he said in a statement. "They wanted me to get placed and made me feel like they believed in me."