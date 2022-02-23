GKFF-linked nonprofit caters to tech industry

"This city is livable, innovative, affordable, and has a unique history of providing an opportunity for risk-takers. Tulsa has all the building blocks that companies and people need to grow successfully here — it's just a matter of creating connections to our talented people."

Tech jobs are in high demand, with local job postings increasing since 2017 by 106% since 2017, which is 39% above the national average, according to EMSI, an Idaho-based labor market data company. Tech positions also pay 59% higher salaries than local non-tech jobs, according to data.

Similar efforts to attract and retain talent in Tulsa have led to substantial success in recent years.

Tulsa Remote has attracted more than 1,300 remote workers to Tulsa since 2018 and contributed an estimated $62 million in new labor income to the local economy in 2021, according to a recent study conducted by the Economic Innovation Group. inTulsa builds upon the city-wide efforts to boost Tulsa's economic prospects by offering a comprehensive solution to link people with tech skills to innovative companies.

Brian Kidd is an example. inTulsa linked him to a job as a senior account executive at Munich-based trbo.

"inTulsa made me feel like they were a champion for me, and that they truly cared about my success," he said in a statement. "They wanted me to get placed and made me feel like they believed in me."

