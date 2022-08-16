Girl Scouts, Tulsa International Airport partner on Aerospace Adventure Patch Program

Alexis Higgins and SueAnn Alexander are local examples of how high women can soar in aviation.

Higgins is chief executive officer of Tulsa International Airport, and Alexander is a captain with a major commercial airline. Tuesday, both helped celebrate the launch of a Girl Scouts patch program called Aerospace Adventure.

"When I was in Girl Scouts, I never though about aviation as a career," Higgins said at a news conference at Schwab Hall in the airport. "Who would have thought I would be the first female CEO of Tulsa International Airport?"

First exposed to aviation while she attended the University of Notre Dame, Alexander has been a pilot for 19 years.

"At the professional level, only about 6% of pilots are women," she said. "Only about 2% of captains are women. I want all of you to know that is something that you can do, that you can be a pilot and that you can be in the aerospace industry."

Leaders from the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma, Tulsa International Airport (TUL) and the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission were on hand Tuesday to introduce the development of the new STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) program, which is designed to engage and prepare girls to pursue careers in aviation and aerospace.

Aviation/aerospace is the second only to oil and gas in the state in terms of economic impact, generating $44 billion a year, said Sandra Shelton of the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission.

"I think it's an incredible time to be in aviation in Oklahoma," Shelton said. "Oklahoma is No. 1 in the nation for the number of schools teaching high school aviation.

"… It is important for our young people to understand that STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) is vital to their next step in life. Math does matter. To calculate how far you have to go down the runway before you get lift. All of those things matter."

Nationally, women comprise only about 20% of the workforce in aviation, Higgins said. At TUL, the figure is 18%.

"We are trying to convey the fact that we love what we do every day," she said. "Young women, once they get a taste of aviation, they are going to love it, as well."

"It doesn't matter what your interests are, whether you want to fly airplanes or whether you want to be an airport CEO. There is a place for you in aviation."

Girls Scouts who are Cadettes, Seniors and Ambassadors (grades 6-12) are eligible to participate in the new program. To earn the patch, they will complete five activities that help them discover career opportunities, connect to career path options and share with the community what they've learned.

They will research jobs in the industry that don't directly work with aircraft, interview a woman in the field and plan an event during Women of Aviation World Wide Week in March.

"In this room, there are future aerospace giants," Alexander said. "In this room, there are women who have broken glass ceilings, like the CEO of Tulsa International Airport. That is going to be you guys. Those are the things you guys can do."