Getting hooked: Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's donate fishing equipment to local nonprofits

BROKEN ARROW — Mike Wise’s visit to Bass Pro Shops Thursday caught the attention of a customer, who pulled him aside to inquire about the eight, maroon-shirted boys he was overseeing.

After learning they were from the Tulsa Boys Home, the stranger gave Wise $100 to spend on the group.

“It was awesome,” said Wise, recreation director for the Boys Home. “It’s the subtle things in life that let’s you know God’s still watching out for you.”

Bass Pro added to that serendipity Thursday.

It and Cabela’s donated more than 40,000 rods and reels across North America as part of their “Gone Fishing” challenge to get more kids outside. Customers brought in gently used rods and reels this spring in exchange for discounts on new gear. Each used piece is refurbished to ensure it is fish-ready for kids.

The Tulsa Boys Home was among four local nonprofits to receive fishing equipment.