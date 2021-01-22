Getka Group invests in Francis Energy to advance electric vehicle infrastructure

Two Tulsa-based companies are partnering to support electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Getka Group has announced an equity investment in Francis Energy, which develops, constructs and operates fast-charging EV infrastructure.

Francis has more than 350 direct current fast chargers (DCFC) under its ownership and management.

"Getka Group and Francis Energy are united in providing resources to support a seamless rollout of EV charging infrastructure throughout the United States and internationally under the Francis network," Dariusz Cichocki, chairman and CEO of Getka Group, said in a statement.

Getka Group, an energy company with experience in oil and gas and alternative energies, recently launched a solar division and is actively developing megawatt-scale solar facilities in the U.S. and Europe. Getka said it remains committed to reducing emissions and investing in low carbon technologies.

"What makes Getka Group stand out from its peers is its commitment to decarbonization and the recognition that the electrification of transportation will contribute meaningfully to that goal," David Jankowsky, founder and president of Francis Energy, said in a statement. "Getka Group will be invaluable to the expansion of the Francis EV charging network. We are grateful for the partnership."

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.