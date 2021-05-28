 Skip to main content
Georgia-based banking platform to give back to Greenwood district
Atlanta-based, mobile banking platform Greenwood is giving back to Tulsa through a number of community development projects and businesses.

A black-owned banking system, Greenwood is helping honor the Tulsa Race Massacre commemoration by making a donation of $7,500 donation to the Greenwood Cultural Center.

The banking platform also has pledged a monthly grant of $10,000 to local businesses. The first grant will be awarded to Tee’s Barber Shop, the only pre-Massacre shop on Greenwood Avenue, for the refurbishing of the business.

The Atlanta business also will unveil the "History in the Making,” a mosaic from local artist Skip Hill in commemoration of the anniversary. The mural is inspired by a new children’s book, Opal’s Greenwood Oasis by Najah-Amatullah Hylton and Quraysh Ali Lansana, celebrating the prosperous history of Greenwood district businesses. The piece will be installed on the wall of Wanda J’s restaurant on Black Wall Street.

