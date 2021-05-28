Georgia-based banking platform to give back to Greenwood district

Atlanta-based, mobile banking platform Greenwood is giving back to Tulsa through a number of community development projects and businesses.

A black-owned banking system, Greenwood is helping honor the Tulsa Race Massacre commemoration by making a donation of $7,500 donation to the Greenwood Cultural Center.

The banking platform also has pledged a monthly grant of $10,000 to local businesses. The first grant will be awarded to Tee’s Barber Shop, the only pre-Massacre shop on Greenwood Avenue, for the refurbishing of the business.

The Atlanta business also will unveil the "History in the Making,” a mosaic from local artist Skip Hill in commemoration of the anniversary. The mural is inspired by a new children’s book, Opal’s Greenwood Oasis by Najah-Amatullah Hylton and Quraysh Ali Lansana, celebrating the prosperous history of Greenwood district businesses. The piece will be installed on the wall of Wanda J’s restaurant on Black Wall Street.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.