GE Renewable Energy to provide wind turbines for Oklahoma's North Central Energy Facilities

Renewable Energy announced Wednesday that it has been selected to provide onshore wind turbines for the 1,485-megawatt North Central Energy Facilities in Oklahoma.

Through this agreement, General Electric will deliver 492 x 2.X-127s and 39 x 2.X-116 turbines with varying hub heights.

The North Central Energy Facilities is a group of three wind farms in north central Oklahoma being developed by Invenergy, a global developer and operator of sustainable energy solutions. The farms are the 999-megawatt Traverse Wind Energy Center, the 287-megawatt Maverick Wind Energy Center and the 199-megawatt Sundance Wind Energy Center.

Maverick and Sundance will be completed in 2021 and Traverse in 2022. All three projects will be owned upon completion by American Electric Power, parent company of Tulsa-based Public Service Company of Oklahoma.

"GE Renewable Energy is delighted to be a part of this exciting endeavor, which is the largest combined onshore wind project in GE’s history," Tim White, CEO of Onshore Wind Americas at GE Renewable Energy, said in a statement.

"We have a long partnership with Invenergy and AEP and look forward to working closely with them to help bring a significant amount of affordable, sustainable energy to the region."

