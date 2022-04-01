Gateway Mortgage to offer free financial literacy classes

Gateway Mortgage plans to offer monthly classes to educate consumers in financial literacy.

Gateway Mortgage is a division of Jenks-based Gateway First Bank.

In conjunction with National Financial Literacy Month, the Gateway to Financial Freedom series will focus on consumer financial topics. “Mortgage Basics: Navigating Your Way to Home Ownership” will be offered from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 7, April 12, April 21 and April 28. People interested are urged to email G2FF@GatewayFirst.com to reserve a spot today.

Each month’s classes will be held on topics that include borrowing, managing debt; finding sources of down payment to purchase a home and how to create and maintain productive credit scores.

Gateway worked in partnership with community leaders to open a new full-service mortgage center in north Tulsa in early 2021 with the goal of expanding outreach to a traditionally under-served market. Gateway to Financial Freedom is the next step in the company’s core mission of “Strengthening Families and Communities” by providing access for area residents to learn more about the process and benefits of becoming a homeowner. Several pilot classes already have been held in the E-Suite in the Shoppes on Peoria (1717 N. Peoria Ave.) next to the Gateway Mortgage Center office. Leading the classes are Tina Johnson, business development manager of the North Peoria Avenue location, Don Bradley, servicing change control analyst, and Bruce W. Schultz, vice president/community reinvestment act officer.

“We truly believe in strengthening families and communities,” Johnson said in a statement. “Financial literacy empowers people to make good money decisions to ensure their families can thrive. Gateway is not just interested in helping people purchase a home. We want our customers to keep their homes.”

