Gateway Mortgage opens new mortgage center in Shoppes on Peoria

"Over a year ago, we developed a plan to expand our outreach efforts to Tulsa’s under-served markets," Scott Gesell, CEO of Gateway, said in a statement. "We believe that seeking partnerships with the North Tulsa community leadership is critical to the success of our efforts.

"We have been having community conversations with legislators, city representatives, community leaders and residents since 2019 to gain feedback on the housing and financing needs of the North Tulsa residents. This mortgage center is a partnership with the community to provide a presence and access for residents to learn more about affordable home ownership and obtain financial services."