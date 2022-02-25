Gateway First Bank flagship venue opens in Jenks

Gateway First Bank opened its new flagship banking center Friday.

The 3,500-square-foot facility sits near the company headquarters east of U.S. 75 at 100 S. Gateway Place.

"We are thrilled to open our new flagship location that is also the 'gateway' to the city of Jenks," Gateway CEO Scott Gesell said in a statement. "(Friday) is the culmination of a dream to merge a successful nationwide mortgage company with an Oklahoma community bank. We promised that if allowed to turn this dream into a reality, we would expand access to banking services into communities across Oklahoma and its contiguous states."

The flagship bank is part of a Gateway corporate campus that will include mixed-use space that includes a Candlewood Suites Hotel, Casey's General Store, medical office buildings, office space, Habitat for Humanity ReStore, Vertical Limit Fitness and South County Gymnastics.

Project partners include Gibraltar Capital, KSQ Design, CR Crawford Construction, 360 Engineering, Precision Engineering Group, Wallace and Studio 08 Consultants.