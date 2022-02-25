Gateway First Bank flagship venue opens in Jenks

Gateway First Bank opened its new flagship banking center Friday.
The 3,500-square-foot facility sits near the company headquarters east of U.S. 75 at 100 S. Gateway Place.
"We are thrilled to open our new flagship location that is also the 'gateway' to the city of Jenks," Gateway CEO Scott Gesell said in a statement. "(Friday) is the culmination of a dream to merge a successful nationwide mortgage company with an Oklahoma community bank. We promised that if allowed to turn this dream into a reality, we would expand access to banking services into communities across Oklahoma and its contiguous states."
The flagship bank is part of a Gateway corporate campus that will include mixed-use space that includes a Candlewood Suites Hotel, Casey's General Store, medical office buildings, office space, Habitat for Humanity ReStore, Vertical Limit Fitness and South County Gymnastics.
Project partners include Gibraltar Capital, KSQ Design, CR Crawford Construction, 360 Engineering, Precision Engineering Group, Wallace and Studio 08 Consultants.
"The new Jenks banking center will go above and beyond in providing traditional bank branch services," Greg Wagner, senior vice president/retail banking executive, said in a statement. "The building will serve as a multi-purpose space where clients and community members can drop by and connect while fulfilling their banking needs in a warm and welcoming environment. (Friday) is a testament to Gateway's commitment to investing in our local communities, starting right in the city we call home."
Gateway is the 2022 sponsor of the Jenks Public Schools Foundation Bookmobile. In addition, Gateway kicked off a "30 Days of Giving" promotion.
For every new customer that opens a new checking account in person at the Jenks banking center between Feb. 25 and March 26, Gateway will make a $100 donation to your choice of one of the following nonprofit organizations: Jenks Community Food Bank, Youth Services of Tulsa and Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa.