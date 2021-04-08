Gateway First Bank erecting new facility in Jenks

Gateway First Bank has announced plans to build a 3,500-square-foot banking center on the company's campus just off U.S. 75 in Jenks.

Featuring modern materials and glass, the building will have a large spacious lobby and a community room that will be available as an event space.

"We are thrilled to begin the construction of our flagship location that is also the 'gateway' to the city of Jenks," Gateway CEO Scott Gesell said in a statement. "The new banking center will go above and beyond in providing traditional bank branch services.

"The building will serve as a multi-purpose space where clients and community members can meet while also offering traditional banking service that can fulfilling all their banking needs. This opening is a testament to Gateway’s commitment to investing in our local communities, starting right in the city we call home."

Gateway has other Oklahoma locations in Cherokee, Tonkawa, Nash, Wakita, Helena and a micro branch in its Jenks corporate building. It has 165 mortgage centers in 43 states.

The Gateway corporate campus and surrounding area will feature a Candlewood Suites Hotel, Casey’s General Store, medical office buildings, office space, Habitat for Humanity ReStore, Vertical Limit Fitness and South County Gymnastics.