Gateway ends 20th anniversary with record-breaking mortgage production

JENKS — Gateway First Bank, one of the larger Oklahoma-based banks and one of the largest mortgage bank operations in the U.S., ended 2020 with record-breaking residential mortgage production, the company said.

With an increased number of homeowners refinancing and taking advantage of lower interest rates, Gateway reported funding over $1 billion a month in residential mortgage loans in six different months of 2020.

In October, Gateway set an all-time record for monthly volume by funding more than $1.1 billion in loans in one month.

Overall, Gateway funded more than $11.3 billion in mortgage loans in 2020, surpassing the previous record year of $7.7 billion funded loans in 2019.

The company transitioned more than 1,400 team members to remote work within two weeks and helped more than 53,600 families achieve or maintain homeownership. Gateway also services more than 85,000 mortgage loans.

“Gateway’s commitment to customers and team members has been our highest priority,” said Gateway CEO Scott Gesell.