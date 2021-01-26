Gateway ends 20th anniversary with record-breaking mortgage production

JENKS — Gateway First Bank, one of the larger Oklahoma-based banks and one of the largest mortgage bank operations in the U.S., ended 2020 with record-breaking residential mortgage production, the company said.
With an increased number of homeowners refinancing and taking advantage of lower interest rates, Gateway reported funding over $1 billion a month in residential mortgage loans in six different months of 2020.
In October, Gateway set an all-time record for monthly volume by funding more than $1.1 billion in loans in one month.
Overall, Gateway funded more than $11.3 billion in mortgage loans in 2020, surpassing the previous record year of $7.7 billion funded loans in 2019.
The company transitioned more than 1,400 team members to remote work within two weeks and helped more than 53,600 families achieve or maintain homeownership. Gateway also services more than 85,000 mortgage loans.
“Gateway’s commitment to customers and team members has been our highest priority,” said Gateway CEO Scott Gesell.
“We have made investments in talent and technology, improvements in operational rigor, focused on quality with a strong emphasis on our workplace culture. By putting people first, Gateway’s culture is strong and will continue to be the driving force behind its current and future success.”
“Since the pandemic started in early 2019, we have faced new, unique challenges. I am extremely proud of how the team responded and continued to demonstrate a strong dedication to customer satisfaction,” he said.
Gateway also expanded its reach across the U.S. though opening 17 new mortgage centers bringing the total number of centers to 163.
Eight additional mortgage centers will open first quarter of 2021 to meet increased demand from local communities for home financing.
Gateway also expanded into two new states — Georgia and Wyoming — to bring the total footprint to 42 states and the District of Columbia.
As part of the ongoing efforts to actively reach out to undeserved markets, including low-to-moderate income communities, Gateway opened a new mortgage branch in north Tulsa in the fall of 2020.
In 2019, Gateway Mortgage merged with a 100-year-old community bank to become Gateway First Bank.
Gateway Mortgage Group was founded by now-Gov. Kevin Stitt in 2000. He served as CEO until 2018, when he was elected governor. His family owns the entire company through a family trust.
