Gasoline prices highest since 2008, but Oklahoma still has 2nd-lowest in U.S.

Skyrocketing gasoline prices are expected to continue for the foreseeable future with the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and relatively tight oil supplies, AAA Oklahoma and a national analyst said Monday.

"The national average for a gallon of gas is $4.06, a staggering 45 cents more than a week ago, 62 cents more than a month ago and $1.30 more than a year ago. The national average has not been this high since July 2008," AAA said in a news release Monday.

Oklahoma, however, has the second-lowest average price for gas in the nation, at $3.65 a gallon. Missouri is the only state with less expensive gas.

"Still, this week’s average in Oklahoma is 27 cents more than a week ago and 54 cents more than a month ago," the auto club said.

The price was $3.59 per gallon on Monday at Tulsa-area QuikTrips, according to gasbuddy.com, a fuel-price tracking service.

U.S. crude oil prices briefly hit $130 per barrel on Monday before closing at $119.40.

GasBuddy said Monday that the U.S. was likely to break its previous record price of $4.10 a gallon, but that does not account for inflation. In today's terms, after accounting for inflation, the record price would be equal to about $5.24.

“Forget the $4 per gallon mark; the nation will soon set new all-time record highs, and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50," said GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan.

“We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty. … Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time," he said.

Last week, the International Energy Agency announced a coordinated release of crude oil from its 31 member countries’ strategic reserves, including the U.S., Germany, Canada, South Korea and Mexico, to help counter the impact of rising crude prices.

On Friday, International Energy Agency said member states committed to releasing a total of 61.7 million barrels from their strategic reserves to reassure markets roiled by the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

This amount — half of which is expected to come from the U.S. — is the largest coordinated release since the International Energy Agency was founded in 1974.

"Despite this announcement, the impact on pricing has been limited given that the amount of oil planned for release is small in comparison to the amount that flows daily from Russia to other countries around the globe," AAA said.

According to the International Energy Agency, Russia exports approximately 5 million barrels of crude oil per day, representing about 12% of its global trade.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 500,000 barrels to 246 million barrels last week.

Meanwhile, gasoline demand rose slightly from 8.66 million barrels per day to 8.74 million barrels per day. The increase in gas demand and a reduction in total supply contribute to rising pump prices, but increasing oil prices play the leading role in pushing gas prices higher, AAA said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

