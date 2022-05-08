Gas prices jump 15 cents; Tulsa still has lowest, survey says

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 15 cents over past two weeks to $4.38 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the current price sits just a nickel below the highest average price in history — $4.43, set on March 11.

The average price at the pump is $1.36 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $5.85 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.80 per gallon.

The price was $3.79 per gallon at Tulsa-area QuikTrips on Sunday, according to gasbuddy.com, a fuel price-tracking service.

According to the survey, Tulsa also had the lowest average prices for much of March and in late April.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel soared 43 cents over the last two weeks, to $5.58 a gallon.

