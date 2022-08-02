Gas prices fall for seventh straight week

Gasoline prices have fallen for the seventh straight week and are headed below $4 per gallon nationally soon, an analyst said.

“We continue to see average gas prices falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a fuel price-tracking service, wrote in a blog post Monday.

"Even better, nearly 20 states have also seen their average decline to $3.99 or less, with over 70,000 stations now at that level or below,” he said.

“The outlook is for a continued drop in most areas," De Haan continued. "However, some supply tightness in areas of the Northeastern U.S. could push prices up slightly until inventories rise, or imports do.

"For now, Americans are seeing prices nearly 90 cents lower than their mid-June peak and are spending close to $330 million less on gasoline every day as a result. As long as oil prices hold at these levels or lower, we’ll see another decline in most areas this week,” he said.

The price at Tulsa-area QuikTrips was $3.56-$3.59 on Tuesday — about 90 cents lower than the peak of $4.49 per gallon in mid-June.

The average prices in Oklahoma and in Tulsa on Tuesday were $3.761 and $3.626, respectively, according to AAA.

That puts the state back into third place with the lowest prices, according to GasBuddy, with only averages in Texas ($3.67) and South Carolina ($3.69) less expensive as of Monday.

The states with the highest prices were California ($5.56), Hawaii ($5.33) and Oregon ($5.05).

The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and was $5.27 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.

Average prices of diesel in Oklahoma and Tulsa were $4.750 and $4.721, respectively, according to AAA.

Energy markets have seen additional volatility in the last week with various headlines shoving prices around, including renewed economic worries from Europe and China on a decline in manufacturing activity, De Haan said.

"With the U.S. now seeing back-to-back quarters of negative economic growth, prospects may be dimming for a quick (oil price) rebound," he said.

But De Haan also has said prices could go up if a major tropical storm system affects the U.S.

The peak of Atlantic hurricane season is Sept. 10, with most activity occurring between mid-August and mid-October, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tuesday that no tropical cyclone activity in the Atlantic is expected for at least the next two days.

On Monday, the price of benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $4.73 to $93.89 a barrel, and the price of wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 11 cents to $3 a gallon.

On Tuesday, benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 53 cents to $94.42 a barrel; wholesale gasoline rose 6 cents to $3.06 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy, global oil field services company Baker Hughes said last week’s U.S. rig count was up 9 to 767, which was 279 rigs higher than a year ago.