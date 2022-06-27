Gas prices fall for second straight week, but another spike possible

Gasoline prices have fallen for the second straight week, but that trend could be reversed with any jolts in supply, a national analyst said.

“With Independence Day a week away, gas prices have continued to fall for the second straight week as the price of oil has faltered, ushering in the drop we’re seeing. The good news is we could also see a third straight week of decline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a fuel price-tracking service.

“While prices will be at their highest July 4th level ever, they’ll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June," he said in a blog post Monday.

"Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround, and risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump."

Nationally, the average price has fallen 13 cents in the past two weeks to $4.88 per gallon for regular unleaded.

Tulsa-area QuikTrip locations have nearly mirrored the national trend, with prices Monday at $4.37 per gallon down 12 cents from a high of $4.49 per gallon in mid-June.

Tulsa's and Oklahoma's average prices peaked to their highest level ever on June 15, at $4.542 and $4.666 per gallon, respectively, according to AAA.

Monday's average prices were $4.428 per gallon in Tulsa and $4.566 in Oklahoma, according to the auto club.

According to GasBuddy, the states with the lowest average prices were Georgia ($4.37), South Carolina ($4.39) and Mississippi ($4.39).

The states with the highest prices: California ($6.30), Alaska ($5.58) and Nevada ($5.56).

The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.7 cents in the past week and stands at $5.79 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Average diesel prices on Monday in Tulsa and in Oklahoma were $5.255 and $5.285 per gallon, respectively.

According to Baker Hughes, last week’s U.S. oil rig count was up 13 to 753, De Haan said, which is 283 rigs higher than a year ago.

U.S. crude oil inventories were 10% below a year ago and 14% below the five-year average for this time of year, De Haan said.

Gasoline inventories stand about 10.5% lower than a year ago and are 11% below the five-year average for this time of year, he said.

