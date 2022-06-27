Gas prices fall for second straight week, but another spike possible

Gasoline prices have fallen for the second straight week, but that trend could be reversed with any jolts in supply, a national analyst said.
“With Independence Day a week away, gas prices have continued to fall for the second straight week as the price of oil has faltered, ushering in the drop we’re seeing. The good news is we could also see a third straight week of decline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a fuel price-tracking service.
“While prices will be at their highest July 4th level ever, they’ll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June," he said in
a blog post Monday.
"Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround, and risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump."
Nationally, the average price has fallen 13 cents in the past two weeks to $4.88 per gallon for regular unleaded.
Tulsa-area QuikTrip locations have nearly mirrored the national trend, with prices Monday at $4.37 per gallon down 12 cents from a high of $4.49 per gallon in mid-June.
Tulsa's and Oklahoma's average prices peaked to their highest level ever on June 15, at $4.542 and $4.666 per gallon, respectively, according to AAA.
Monday's average prices were $4.428 per gallon in Tulsa and $4.566 in Oklahoma, according to the auto club.
According to GasBuddy, the states with the lowest average prices were Georgia ($4.37), South Carolina ($4.39) and Mississippi ($4.39).
The states with the highest prices: California ($6.30), Alaska ($5.58) and Nevada ($5.56).
The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.7 cents in the past week and stands at $5.79 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
Average diesel prices on Monday in Tulsa and in Oklahoma were $5.255 and $5.285 per gallon, respectively.
According to Baker Hughes, last week’s U.S. oil rig count was up 13 to 753, De Haan said, which is 283 rigs higher than a year ago.
U.S. crude oil inventories were 10% below a year ago and 14% below the five-year average for this time of year, De Haan said.
Gasoline inventories stand about 10.5% lower than a year ago and are 11% below the five-year average for this time of year, he said.
Video: Gas tax holiday?
Throwback Tulsa: Area gas prices since 1998
1998 Tulsa gas price
Dec. 21, 1998: Tulsa resident Jim Masterson is reflected in a mirror at the Texaco Gas Station at 15th and Main as he fills his car's gas tank Monday morning. Tulsa World File
2001 Tulsa gas price 1
June 28, 2001: Jerrald Walker pumps gas at $1.18 per gallon at Anam Gudy's Texaco at 7020 E. Admiral. Gas prices in Tulsa had fallen to below $1.20 per gallon for the first time in months. Tulsa World File
2001 Tulsa gas price 2
May 22, 2001: Motorists gas up at the QuikTrip (QT) station at the southeast intersection of Interstate 44 and 163rd East Avenue in Tulsa. Tulsa World File
2001 Tulsa gas prices 3
Sept. 11, 2001: Gas prices at this Tulsa gas station north of Interstate 44 on Peoria are among the highest in Tulsa. Local sources report that any prices increases due to terrorist activity along the east coast are probably due to gouging by individual station owners. Tulsa World File
2005 Tulsa gas prices 1
March 8, 2005: The new higher gasoline prices at QuikTrip in downtown Tulsa. Tulsa World File
2005 Tulsa gas prices 2
Aug. 8, 2005: Gas price at a Shell station on the southeast corner of 36th Street and Harvard Avenue. Tulsa World File
2005 Tulsa gas prices 3
Sept. 1, 2005: Tulsa gas prices hit $3.00 at the QuikTrip station at 15th Street and Denver Avenue in Tulsa. Tulsa World File
2006 Tulsa gas prices 1
March 30, 2006: Tulsa gas prices rose to $2.49 today. Here, a man hooks his tanker up the underground tanks at the Shell station at 81st and Harvard Ave. Tulsa World File
2007 Tulsa gas prices 1
Jan. 12, 2007: Gas prices have dropped below $2.00 a gallon. Tulsa World File
2007 Tulsa gas prices 2
May 18, 2007: High gas prices reach $3.39 at 41st and I-44 in Tulsa. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
2008 Tulsa gas prices 1
June 23, 2008: Prices at the pump are different all over Tulsa. Pictured is the Shell station at 41st Street and Yale Avenue, where regular unleaded was $3.95 a gallon. Tulsa World File
2009 Tulsa gas prices
Oct. 16, 2009: Tulsa gas prices at the QuikTrip near 15th and Denver. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File
2010 Tulsa gas prices
June 23, 2010: Price of regular unleaded and diesel at the Fiesta Mart at 15th & Harvard in Tulsa. Tulsa World File
2011 Tulsa gas prices
Nov. 23, 2011: Customers fill their tanks at QuikTrip at 21st and Harvard Avenue in Tulsa. Tulsa World File
2012 Tulsa gas prices
April 4, 2012: Gas prices in Tulsa were at close to $3.60/gallon at this Tulsa QuikTrip location near 61st Street and Lewis Avenue. Tulsa World File
2012 Tulsa gas prices 2
October 25, 2012: A QuikTrip sign showing gas prices under $3, taken near 11th and Harvard in Tulsa. Tulsa World File
2013 Tulsa gas price $3.82
In May 2013, Tulsa gas prices of $3.82 per gallon for regular unleaded gas are on display at a QuikTrip station at 21st Street and Memorial Drive. Tulsa World File
2014 Tulsa gas prices 1
Feb. 13, 2014: The QuikTrip gas pump at 96th & Riverside in Tulsa. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File
2015 gas price
Dec. 31, 2015: Unleaded gas prices are down to $1.51/gallon at the QuikTrip on 11th Street and Utica Avenue, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015. Tulsa World file photo
2017 gas price
Aug. 30, 2017: Gas prices reach 2.39 for regular unleaded at QuikTrip near Admiral and Yale. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
2019 gas price
Aug. 28, 2019: Gas prices are advertised at Casey's General Store in Owasso. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
2020 gas prices 1
March 25, 2020: The price of gas is falling and this outlet added a message in Coweta. Wagoner County American-Tribune photo
2020 gas prices 2
April 27, 2020: $0.94 gas is advertised at the Sam's Club gas station in Tulsa Hills. Tulsa World file photo
2021 gas prices
July 12, 2021: Gas prices at Quiktrip in Tulsa. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
2022 Gas Prices 1
Jan. 24, 2022: Kennedi Wright gases up her car at Quiktrip in Tulsa, where prices were $3.08 per gallon. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
2022 gas prices 2
March 7, 2022: A Sinclair gas station in Tulsa. Tulsa World file photo
2022 Gas Price 3
March 28, 2022: Tulsa had the lowest average gasoline price in the U.S. amid many areas of the country with prices well over $4 per gallon. Pictured is a Quik Trip in Tulsa. Tulsa World file photo
Gas Prices May 31, 2022
May 31, 2022: Gas prices of more than $4 per gallon are displayed at a Tulsa QuikTrip on Tuesday. Tulsa and the state have set new average gas price records in recent days.
Manuela Soldi, Tulsa World
