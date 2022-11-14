Gas prices drift toward $3 per gallon; down 30 cents from a month ago

While gasoline prices have resumed a gradual decline, they are still likely to be at record-high levels this Thanksgiving, a national analyst said.

“After rising the week prior, the national average has changed directions again, posting a modest weekly decline with prices dropping in a majority of states," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a fuel price-tracking service, in a blog Monday.

"The decline has been partly driven by Great Lakes states, where prices fell by 15-25 cents per gallon due to an improvement in the refining situation, and also oil prices, which fell back under $90 per barrel last week,” De Haan said.

“With oil prices remaining volatile, the outlook is murky, but I’m hopeful in the lead up to Thanksgiving we’ll see prices declining in more states, while others may not be quite as lucky. Regardless, we’ll still be seeing the most expensive Thanksgiving Day prices on record,” he said.

The price at Tulsa-area QuikTrips was $3.13 per gallon on Monday.

Average prices in Tulsa are down more than 30 cents per gallon from a month ago, according to AAA.

The states with the lowest average prices were Texas ($3.06), Georgia ($3.14), and Mississippi ($3.17), according to GasBuddy.

The states with the highest average prices were California ($5.35), Hawaii ($5.14), and Nevada ($4.95).

The national average price of diesel has risen 2.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.34 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The average per-gallon price of diesel was $4.826 in Oklahoma and $4.705 in Tulsa. That's up about six cents statewide and 23 cents in Tulsa from a month ago, according to AAA.

Most freight and many delivery vehicles, along with trains and farm equipment, use diesel to deliver and produce a plethora of goods ranging from food to appliances to construction materials.

On Friday, benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $2.49 to $88.96 a barrel; wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 4 cents to $2.61 a gallon.

On Monday, benchmark U.S. crude oil fell $3.09 to $85.87 a barrel; wholesale gasoline fell 8 cents to $2.53 a gallon.

GasBuddy said that according to global oil field service company Baker Hughes, last week’s U.S. rig count was up by nine rigs to 779 and was 223 rigs higher than a year ago.

Refinery utilization increased by 1.5 percentage points to 92.1%, "a sign that high prices continue to lead refiners to continue high rates of processing," De Haan said.