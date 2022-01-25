Gas bills going up: Commission OK's ONG's $1.357 billion in costs from February cold snap

"While the removal of the exit fee is a positive step, AARP Oklahoma is disappointed in yet another ruling by a majority of the Corporation Commissioners that does not include any shared sacrifice from the utility companies," he said in a statement. "While the assessed annual fees represent only a fraction of utility companies' profits, it can be a substantial burden to older Oklahomans, especially those with fixed incomes.

"We are urging action by the Attorney General’s office to bring those who bilked Oklahomans out of more than $6 billion to justice. In light of the pending corporation commission orders, Oklahoma’s seniors and small businesses need relief from the harm brought about by illegal price gouging …"

To address price volatility in the future, ONG has agreed to evaluate and assess its use of natural gas storage services and physical and financial hedging related to natural gas procurement. It also said it will consider possible revisions to its gas supply plan in place since February.

"There is no getting around the fact that under state law, regulated utilities can pass fuel costs to the consumer," Hiett said. "The costs incurred during the storm were part of an all-out effort to keep lights on and furnaces working.