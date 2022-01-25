Gas bills going up: Commission OK's ONG's $1.357 billion in costs from February cold snap

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission on Tuesday approved a financing order linked to the securitization of $1.357 billion in Oklahoma Natural Gas costs arising from the extended cold spell in February.
The measure, which passed 2-1 with Commissioner Bob Anthony dissenting, mandates that ratepayers will incur the costs over the next 25 years, equating to a monthly impact of as much as $7.82 for a residential customer.
The $7.82 amount, for patrons who use more than 50 dekatherms monthly, represents 75% to 80% of residential customers.
"… It’s estimated that the natural gas costs owed would have cost an average residential consumer $15.32 per month without securitization," OCC Chair Dana Murphy said. "Securitization allows the cost to be spread out over up to 25 years, dropping the monthly payment to an estimated $7.82 for the majority of ONG customers."
Costs for ONG, which has about 895,000 customers in the state, soared in February as temperatures in Oklahoma and much of the country plunged to the single digits and below zero during roughly a 10-day period. The extreme weather resulted in a shortage of natural gas supply, the failure of certain infrastructure and enhanced demand for natural gas and electric power.
As a result, ONG and other regulated utilities operating in the state purchased energy on the spot market at exorbitant prices. By contrast, ONG spent roughly $222 million on gas purchases the entire year of 2020, documents show.
Last year, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a securitization measure creates bonds and allows utilities to spread the fuel costs from the deep freeze over a much longer span, reducing the monthly impact of the charge on their customers.
"The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Oklahoma Attorney General are investigating what happened to the market, and if something is found that could lower costs to ratepayers, that will be instituted," Murphy said. "(Tuesday's) decision also orders the company to credit to customers any proceeds, government grants or other funding sources the company receives for the costs of the February 2021 winter weather event."
Also Tuesday, the OCC rejected a nearly a $700 "exit fee" proposal that would have imposed a fee on ONG customers who terminate their natural gas service to switch to a different fuel source.
"At the core of this case is the fuel cost recovery by the utility as allowed by law," Commissioner Todd Hiett said. "All parties to the case had access to all documentation concerning those costs, including the Commission’s Public Utility Division, which conducted a full audit on those costs to determine that ONG did not make a profit on the fuel costs to be recovered and that other requirements were met."
Sean Voskuhl is the state's director for the AARP.
"While the removal of the exit fee is a positive step, AARP Oklahoma is disappointed in yet another ruling by a majority of the Corporation Commissioners that does not include any shared sacrifice from the utility companies," he said in a statement. "While the assessed annual fees represent only a fraction of utility companies' profits, it can be a substantial burden to older Oklahomans, especially those with fixed incomes.
"We are urging action by the Attorney General’s office to bring those who bilked Oklahomans out of more than $6 billion to justice. In light of the pending corporation commission orders, Oklahoma’s seniors and small businesses need relief from the harm brought about by illegal price gouging …"
To address price volatility in the future, ONG has agreed to evaluate and assess its use of natural gas storage services and physical and financial hedging related to natural gas procurement. It also said it will consider possible revisions to its gas supply plan in place since February.
"There is no getting around the fact that under state law, regulated utilities can pass fuel costs to the consumer," Hiett said. "The costs incurred during the storm were part of an all-out effort to keep lights on and furnaces working.
"Without the securitization law, the costs would be even higher for ratepayer. Of key concern now is what is being done to reduce the changes of this happening again. The Commission has held a number of hearings on this since the storm, and it’s an ongoing effort."