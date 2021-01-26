GableGotwals schedules March move into Vast Building

Law firm GableGotwals is scheduled to move into the Vast Building, 110 N. Elgin Ave., in March.

GableGotwals, currently housed on floors 10 and 11 in ONEOK Plaza, will occupy about 42,000 square feet on the second, third and fourth floors of the Vast Building.

Later this summer, GableGotwals' Oklahoma City office will relocate to the new BOK Park Plaza building located at 499 W. Sheridan Ave, occupying about 20,000 square feet on the 22nd floor.

"These relocations will prepare us for the future with a dramatically different office design focusing on efficient use of reduced square footage and the deployment of expanded technology to provide sophisticated and quality legal services," John D. Dale, CEO of GableGotwals, said in a statement.

"In addition, being located in the Vast Bank building within the Greenwood District and BOK Park Plaza in downtown Oklahoma City will provide our employees with amenities that will ensure continued success in our talent retention and recruitment initiatives."

Featuring 100,000 square feet of Class A office space, the Vast Bank building opened in late 2019.

Locally based Casillas Petroleum had planned to occupy two floors in the structure, but it announced in early 2020 that it was staying in the Mid-Continent Tower.

