Further diversification of local economy among goals for 2022 Tulsa Regional Chamber chair

Tulsa's road to success in the next decade must be paved, in part, by economic diversification.

That was among the messages conveyed Wednesday by Hillcrest President and CEO Kevin Gross, who was inaugurated as 2022 board chair of the Tulsa Regional Chamber.

Before at crowd of at least 900, he succeeded Rose Washington-Jones at the chamber's annual meeting held this year at the Cox Business Convention Center.

"Since its inception 16 years ago, Tulsa’s Future (a chamber-led partnership) has supported the creation of more than 72,000 jobs and more than $4.2 billion in capital investment," Gross said.

"In the years ahead, Tulsa’s Future must continue to support our region’s core economic sectors of advanced manufacturing, aerospace and defense, energy and transportation and logistics. We must optimize our support for these enterprises.

"But as we move forward into 2022 and beyond, we will also focus significant effort on three sectors with the potential to become linchpin contributors to our regional economy by 2030."

Among those is automotive technology.