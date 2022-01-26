Further diversification of local economy among goals for 2022 Tulsa Regional Chamber chair

Tulsa's road to success in the next decade must be paved, in part, by economic diversification.
That was among the messages conveyed Wednesday by Hillcrest President and CEO Kevin Gross, who was inaugurated as 2022 board chair of the Tulsa Regional Chamber.
Before at crowd of at least 900, he succeeded Rose Washington-Jones at the chamber's annual meeting held this year at the Cox Business Convention Center.
"Since its inception 16 years ago, Tulsa’s Future (a chamber-led partnership) has supported the creation of more than 72,000 jobs and more than $4.2 billion in capital investment," Gross said.
"In the years ahead, Tulsa’s Future must continue to support our region’s core economic sectors of advanced manufacturing, aerospace and defense, energy and transportation and logistics. We must optimize our support for these enterprises.
"But as we move forward into 2022 and beyond, we will also focus significant effort on three sectors with the potential to become linchpin contributors to our regional economy by 2030."
Among those is automotive technology.
"With nearly every major automaker rolling out electric vehicle lines, (global consultant) Deloitte forecasts a compound annual growth rate of 29% percent during the next decade, with electric vehicle sales expected to grow from 2.5 million in 2020 to 31.1 million by 2030. Automotive technology presents a new opportunity for regions like ours to build an automotive corridor.
"A regional automotive corridor would include not only original equipment manufacturer assembly plants but also parts suppliers and battery technology sites. And we are not starting from zero. Automotive technology companies already in our region include Canoo, The Traton Group/Navistar, and Francis Energy."
Another priority, Gross said, is making space for regional headquarters and technology offices.
"We are home to two Fortune 500 company headquarters — ONEOK and Williams — and to QuikTrip, one of the largest privately-owned company headquarters," he said. "Though our region already boasts a number of headquartered companies, we have more than 1.2 million square feet of available class A office space, with new projects like the WPX and Santa Fe buildings coming soon.
"Our lease rates are also substantially lower than competing cities such as Austin and Dallas, making us a strong contender for companies in search of new or expanded headquarters or tech facilities."
The region also needs to pursue advanced aerial mobility, an emerging industry that aims to develop and operate new air vehicles potentially capable of safe, reliable and low-noise vertical flight, he said.
Deloitte estimates that by 2035, advanced aerial mobility could create 280,000 jobs and generate $30 billion in worker wages and benefits, Gross said.
"Building upon our region’s longstanding deep ties to the aerospace and aviation industries, projected growth in advanced aerial mobility represents an excellent opportunity to more fully activate and leverage regional talent," he said. "We need look no further than local companies such as TAT Technologies and imco, Spirit AeroSystems, Omni Air, Flight Safety, L3 and American Airlines for inspiration."
As important as strengthening economic diversification, Gross said, will be expanding tourism and building a diverse, equitable and inclusive community.
Speaking to the latter, he said that according to the 2021 Inclusive Workplace Index conducted by Mosaic, the Tulsa Regional Chamber’s coalition of companies and nonprofit partners committed to diversity, equity and inclusion, 69% of participating organizations have programs in place to develop a pipeline of diverse leaders. Also, 85% sponsor training or offer access to programs that focus on embracing differences and overcoming bias.
Further, of those taking the 2021 index, 83% engage employees in community DEI work by encouraging volunteerism with diverse populations.
"These statistics represent real progress year-over-year and certainly century-over-century," Gross said. "But if we are truly to be the community of the future — the community my three grandchildren will choose to call home — we must not take our foot off the gas. We must continue to develop and expand programs that foster inclusivity in every possible form."