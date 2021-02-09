Furloughs could impact 400 American Airlines workers at carrier's Tulsa maintenance base

About 400 employees at American Airlines maintenance base in Tulsa could be furloughed as a result of the airline's declining bottom line, a company spokesperson said Tuesday.

The airline relayed news of the potential casualties to unions representing 13,000 U.S. employees that American said last week would receive Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notices.

The WARN Act is a U.S. Department of Labor law that requires employers to provide a 60-day written notification that employees’ jobs will be eliminated when an office closes or a mass layoff occurs.

American employs about 5,200 people at its largest maintenance base, Tech Ops-Tulsa, which occupies 3.3 million square feet and has been in Tulsa since 1946.

Dale Danker, president of Transport Workers Union Local 514, couldn't be reached immediately for comment.

American has opened a voluntary early-out program (VEOP) and a long-term voluntary leave of absence (VLOA) program for frontline, U.S.-based team members, excluding pilots.