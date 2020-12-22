Furloughed American Airlines workers in Tulsa to be recalled with extension of Payroll Support Program

American Airlines will recall 19,000 workers, including those who lost their jobs at its maintenance base in Tulsa, as a result of the pandemic relief bill passed this week by Congress, American leadership said Tuesday.
The legislative package includes $15 billion in airline payroll support for U.S. carriers via the Payroll Support Program (PSP2), which will be extended through March 31. American will bring back workers in phases in order to reinstate pay and benefits retroactive to Dec. 1.
"We have taken steps to expedite payments to all furloughed team members," American Chairman and CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom said in a letter to employees Tuesday. "As a result, we expect all furloughed team members to receive their first PSP2 funds in their accounts on Christmas Eve.
"We are grateful to the extraordinary efforts of our administrative support team, including Payroll, Finance, People, Labor, Legal and IT, to be prepared to act so quickly. Their work results in putting the support Congress intended directly into the accounts of hardworking airline employees in just a few days’ time."
A total of 169 people were furloughed in Tulsa in the fall, and 375 people left via an early-out program, leaving Tech Ops-Tulsa with about 5,200 employees, company officials said. They said Tuesday they had no immediate timetable on when local workers would be able to return to work.
Furloughed Tulsa workers had been hired in early 2020 and were part of a 600-employee addition announced last year, Erik Olund, who heads operations at Tech Ops-Tulsa, said earlier this year.
"Bringing nearly 19,000 team members back to work is a complex process and will take time," Parker and Isom wrote in their letter. "While pay and benefits will be restored right away, people will be asked to return to the operation in phases. There is much more information on Jetnet, which will be the go-to resource for team members returning to work, and it will continue to be updated as we navigate this complicated process."
The Payroll Support Program extension prohibits prohibits any airline accepting additional PSP funds from involuntarily furloughing employees for the duration of the program. The original PSP expired Sept. 30.
Featured video