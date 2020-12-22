Furloughed American Airlines workers in Tulsa to be recalled with extension of Payroll Support Program

American Airlines will recall 19,000 workers, including those who lost their jobs at its maintenance base in Tulsa, as a result of the pandemic relief bill passed this week by Congress, American leadership said Tuesday.

The legislative package includes $15 billion in airline payroll support for U.S. carriers via the Payroll Support Program (PSP2), which will be extended through March 31. American will bring back workers in phases in order to reinstate pay and benefits retroactive to Dec. 1.

"We have taken steps to expedite payments to all furloughed team members," American Chairman and CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom said in a letter to employees Tuesday. "As a result, we expect all furloughed team members to receive their first PSP2 funds in their accounts on Christmas Eve.

"We are grateful to the extraordinary efforts of our administrative support team, including Payroll, Finance, People, Labor, Legal and IT, to be prepared to act so quickly. Their work results in putting the support Congress intended directly into the accounts of hardworking airline employees in just a few days’ time."