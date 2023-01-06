Full block of parking property sold in Tulsa Arts District with eye for redevelopment

A Philadelphia-based real estate company has purchased a full-block parking lot in the Tulsa Arts District.

But the buyer, Parkway Corp., envisions more for the property than just idle vehicles.

David Dobkin, managing director and head of acquisitions at Parkway, said it will create a master plan to determine the best way the surface lot at 115 N. Cheyenne Ave. can contribute to the area’s revitalization.

That starts with engaging with stakeholders and evaluating the district’s needs, he said.

“We’re patient capital, if you will, and we’re long-term investors,” Dobkin said Wednesday by phone. “We’re not in a rush to do something from day one.”

Parkway affiliate Parkway U.S. Land Carry Fund I LP bought the 90,000-square-foot surface lot with 306 spaces from Mayfield LLC for $5.57 million, a company representative said. It is bounded to the west by Cheyenne Avenue, to the east by Boulder Avenue, to the north by Reconciliation Way and to the south by Archer Street.

With Parkway planning improvements such as lighting, resurfacing and parking payment technology, the land initially will continue to provide parking for bars, restaurants and the Tulsa Theater, which sits immediately north of the property.

“But long term, we think there is going to be something that is higher and a better use than parking,” Dobkin said. “So, we want spend some time getting to know the market even better than we do now, letting the market educate us on what could and should be built.”

Dobkin has done extensive homework on Tulsa and likes what he sees.

“From an urbanist perspective, the Arts District is an amazingly vibrant neighborhood,” he said. “It’s one of those live-work-play neighborhoods. You have the (Tulsa) Theater, Cain’s Ballroom, Guthrie Green. You have multiple museums, bars, restaurants, apartments and offices. It’s a really exciting neighborhood.”

“And of course, this site is one of the last large sites available in the Arts District, probably the last full block available in the Arts District core. To be able to acquire that is really exciting for us.”

Working predominantly in Philadelphia, Parkway has transformed many of its parking acquisitions into hotels and apartment and office buildings, Dobkin said. He praised the local relocation program Tulsa Remote and said the city’s affordability and quality of life make it attractive for investors.

“Through the pandemic we’ve seen how smaller markets have been able to grow and attract people because the pandemic has fundamentally shifted lifestyles,” Dobkin said. “We, as a team, feel strongly that emerging markets like Tulsa are going to continue to thrive as a result.”

