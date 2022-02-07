Frontier Airlines to discontinue service at Tulsa International Airport next month

Frontier Airlines will be discontinuing service at Tulsa International Airport (TUL) next month, airport spokesman Andrew Pierini said Monday.

The carrier, which makes two flights from Tulsa to Denver each week, cited a shortage of aircraft for the first half of 2022. Its last flight from Tulsa will be March 3.

"While we are disappointed in Frontier discontinuing service from Tulsa and hope to see them return in the near future, our customers will still be able to enjoy over seven 7 daily nonstops to Denver between Southwest and United," Pierini said in a statement.

Frontier's TUL suspension is unrelated to its announced merger with Spirit Airlines on Monday. The carriers unveiled plans to merge in a $2.9 billion deal that would create the fifth-largest U.S. airline and tighten competition against traditional carriers.

