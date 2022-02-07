 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Frontier Airlines to discontinue service at Tulsa International Airport next month
0 Comments

Frontier Airlines to discontinue service at Tulsa International Airport next month

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Frontier Spirit

A Frontier Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway to take off from Denver International Airport Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Denver. Frontier Airlines' parent company is buying Spirit Airlines in a $2.9 billion cash-and-stock deal that will allow the combined airline to be more competitive against its larger rivals. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

 David Zalubowski, Associated Press

Frontier Airlines will be discontinuing service at Tulsa International Airport (TUL) next month, airport spokesman Andrew Pierini said Monday.

The carrier, which makes two flights from Tulsa to Denver each week, cited a shortage of aircraft for the first half of 2022. Its last flight from Tulsa will be March 3.

"While we are disappointed in Frontier discontinuing service from Tulsa and hope to see them return in the near future, our customers will still be able to enjoy over seven 7 daily nonstops to Denver between Southwest and United," Pierini said in a statement.

Frontier's TUL suspension is unrelated to its announced merger with Spirit Airlines on Monday. The carriers unveiled plans to merge in a $2.9 billion deal that would create the fifth-largest U.S. airline and tighten competition against traditional carriers.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Shaun White Returns to Winter Olympics

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert