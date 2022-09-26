From 'giant hole' to center of pride, 222 North Detroit Avenue building opens downtown

Two years ago, when Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy announced it was acquiring WPX Energy, a crater large enough to accommodate 80 Olympic-size swimming pools sat at the construction site of WPX's would-be headquarters at 222 N. Detroit Ave.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum recalls that time vividly.

"All I could picture in my mind was this giant hole left behind wishing us in Tulsa well," he said. "Instead, because of the corporate culture that the team at Devon has, the commitment to community and to building community here in Oklahoma, they never missed a beat ... We are so grateful, (then-WPX CEO and now president and CEO of Devon) Rick, (Muncrief) for you and your team."

That commitment was on full display at the building's dedication Monday. While WPX's operations in Tulsa were dissolved, a portion of the company's legacy will live on in the 11-story, roughly 260,000-square-foot structure, officials said.

"From my standpoint, this is not only a celebration for Devon, the history and legacy of WPX and our people," Muncrief said. "More importantly, it's truly a celebration, I believe, for the city of Tulsa."

A total of 30,000 cubic yards of concrete and 4 million pounds of rebar were used to construct the behemoth, which has close to 700 covered parking spaces, 245,000 square feet of office space — the building's lone tenant, the law firm Crowe & Dunlevy, has leased the entire sixth floor — and 15,000 square of commercial space.

Separating the tiered structure is a tall breezeway linking Guthrie Green with John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park.

"We felt like we really wanted to send the right message to Tulsa, not only the current residents but the future residents, as well," Muncrief said. "We wanted to make sure the headquarters had a 222 Detroit address. We wanted to make sure we faced the east toward the Greenwood area. We wanted to make sure this passageway was something that was very welcoming to John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park across the street and Guthrie Green, both of which are true treasures to the city of Tulsa."

"… We wanted to make sure we honored the city of Tulsa in the right way and support our friends and neighbors here in the Greenwood area and the Arts District."

Officials have no plans to name the building other than "222 North Detroit Avenue," though naming rights opportunities could materialize with future tenants, a company spokeswoman said.

"Every era for a city ... it's defined by the things that are built in those periods of time," Bynum said. "For us here in Tulsa. You think about the big waves of growth that we've had in like the late '20s and early '30s. You think about Waite Phillips building the Philtower. Waite Phillips is long gone but the Philtower is still here, this symbol of architectural beauty in the height of the oil boom in Oklahoma.

"You think about the '70s and the '80s and the BOK Tower that John Williams built here and how that connected the arts and saved downtown. And you think about this era that we're in right now. Long after people aren't talking about any of us who are here today, they will remember this building and what it symbolized for this era of our city."

On hand for Monday's dedication was Kevin Johnson, a former all-star guard with the Phoenix Suns and ex-mayor of city of Sacramento.

Along with his wife, Michelle, Johnson is founder of Fixins Soul Kitchen, which reportedly is eyeing a ground-level lease for a restaurant that could open next year at 222 North Detroit Avenue, two people aware of the project said Monday. Fixins has other locations in Sacremento and Los Angeles, according to its website.

Johnson declined to comment at the event.