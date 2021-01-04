Burdened by pandemic restrictions, demand for food sustainability grows

“There a lot of people who want to be more sustainable,” she said. “That was kicked off by their not wanting to go to the grocery store. If they went, things were picked over because everybody was hoarding stuff. Then you get into what we had with production problems in the spring. The facilities that provided those commodities closed down.

“The pandemic has really introduced a lot more people to raising food at home, be it vegetables or poultry, some of those things that most people have never really considered …”

At the Unruhs’ Dandy Hill Farm, they breed ornamental chickens, raise and sell started pullets and keep 40 to 60 of their own chickens. They also run broiler chickens for themselves and others.

“We started butchering their own chickens actually in our back yard in Tulsa when we still owned the coffee shop,” Danielle said. “…People thought it was so wild. Then the pandemic hit and everybody was like, ‘When are you going to do that again? We want to learn how to do it.’”

From their gardens, the family grows items specifically for the animals. Dandy Hill Farm also provides duck meat to a Tulsa restaurant, greens on occasion to a Tulsa barbecue truck and vegetables and fruits to a chef.