Fret, hope part of upcoming holiday season sentiments for local retailers influenced by pandemic

“We absolutely plan to make up for losses in the spring,” she said of the holiday shopping season. “November and December are always very busy months in retail, and we are extremely blessed with a loyal clientele that supports independent retailers and believes in shopping locally.” Leslie Yarnell is store manager at Pavilion, a boutique that has resided in Utica Square the past 26 years.“We have really been surprised over the last few months,” she said. “We weren’t sure what to expect with COVID. But we have had measures in place since the very beginning with masks, even before the mandate, sanitizing our hands and such. And we try to limit the amount of customers in our store at one time.”