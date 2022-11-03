Free workshop will help you tell your company’s story with video

If you are looking to grow your business using video, take advantage of the Tulsa World Media Co.'s free workshop called "Telling Your Story With Video."

This Tulsa World Video Summit is Tuesday, Nov. 8, at either 9 a.m. or 3 p.m. Attendees can select one session. Both sessions will be in the B.S. Roberts Room at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa, 700 N. Greenwood Ave.

Attendees will learn how to create an effective marketing strategy and better evaluate and use their company's data to make smarter, more effective business decisions.

This free workshop is a partnership between the Tulsa World Media Co. and the Amplified Digital Agency, which work together in Tulsa to connect business owners with their ideal audiences and inspire them to act.

They have helped many companies increase revenue and number of customers by making decisions based on data and creative ideas.

The workshop's speaker is Dani Longoria-Burnett, vice president of sales for Lee Enterprises, owner of the Tulsa World. She has been a senior director of sales operations and market development. She partners with small, medium and large businesses in Lee Enterprises' 77 markets across the country, including Tulsa, on marketing campaigns.

Burnett works with executive leadership overseeing strategic initiatives, marketing data and cultivation of top client accounts. She has a passion for helping marketers bring video solutions to life in an omni-channel ecosystem.

RSVP at tinyurl.com/twvideosummit. For questions, call 918-513-1095.