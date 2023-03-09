Chelsea Gallery, a longtime Cherry Street framing shop, will close at the end of May, owner Gary Quiggle said Thursday.

"I've had my own place now for 50 years," he said of the venue at 1639 E. 15th St. "It sounded like a good time to say goodbye."

The building, which Quiggle said he sold a couple of years ago, is scheduled to be razed.

