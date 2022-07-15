Four Oklahoma companies get chance to sell items through Walmart

Walmart recently announced it will sell items from four Oklahoma start-up companies, including one that makes products in Tulsa.

More than 1,000 business owners across the nation participated in Walmart’s annual Open Call event for the chance to hawk their products in stores or online through the nation's largest retailer.

Of 330 businesses that advanced through the final round, four hailed from the Sooner State. They are Bethany-based TBK Industries, which sells Kooler Kube and Kooler Gel, Oklahoma City-based UltraPet-Curcumin, Muldrow-based Dig Defence Small/Medium Animal Barrier and Lone Grove-based Screw's Southern Soda.

TBK's co-founders are Steve and Helen Glass and their Kooler products, which are made in Tulsa, are the only ones of the four companies' that will be sold in-store in Walmart. The other three will either be featured in Walmart Marketplace or on Walmart.com.

The Kooler items are designed to make ice last up to 50% longer. They are expected to hit Walmart shelves in the spring.

"It’s a dream come true," Helen Glass said in a statement. "We’re so excited to join the Walmart family and see our products in stores. It’s a testament to the hard work we’ve poured into our business."

In 2013, Walmart pledged to spend $250 billion over 10 years on products made, grown or assembled in the United States, a milestone the company recently announced that it had reached. Last year, Walmart committed to invest an additional $350 billion on products made, grown or assembled in this country by 2031.

"We know how much supporting American products and American jobs truly does matter to our suppliers, entrepreneurs, sellers and local communities," Laura Phillips, Walmart senior vice president for global sourcing and U.S. Manufacturing, said in a statement. "With all the new tools and resources available this year, we’re hoping we can foster growth for many more businesses and Walmart Marketplace sellers that already work with us, along with those that are just getting started."