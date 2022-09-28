Founders of two Tulsa start-ups receive $250,000 each from Amazon Web Services Accelerator

Two Tulsa-based start-up companies have been selected to participate in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Impact Accelerator, a $30 million commitment to provide underrepresented founders with the resources, capital and community support they need to level the start-up playing field.

They are rrecess, founded by Bee Law, and Totem, founded by Amber Buker.

All told, 25 women founders were chosen from thousands of applicants. Each start-up will receive up to $225,000 in cash and AWS Activate credits, a curated training curriculum, mentoring and technical guidance, introductions to Amazon leaders and teams, networking opportunities with potential investors and ongoing advisory support.

Law is a former scientist who specialized in cytogenetics, which is concerned primarily in cellular components, especially chromosomes,

She is CEO of the tech company rrecess, a timed social game that invites friends and "friends of friends" to talk about your common fandoms. The app connects people through shared interests, linking them at specific times of the day for meaningful interactions.

Law has been named to the Forbes Next 1000 list, and Essence Magazine named her among 15 women who are disrupting the tech industry.

In establishing Totem, the first digital bank by and for indigenous people, Buker became one of only three Native American women in the United States to raise international capital.

An enrolled member of the Choctaw Nation, Buker seeks to create paths to financial inclusion for Native Americans through digital banking. The company partners with sovereign tribal governments to provide relevant financial products and education and to make tribal benefits more accessible.