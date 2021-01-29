Former Tulsa chamber leader leaves three-decade legacy of forward thinking

Clyde Cole Jr., longtime former president of the Metropolitan Tulsa Chamber of Commerce (now Tulsa Regional Chamber), died Jan. 21. He was 88.
“All of us at the Tulsa Regional Chamber are saddened by the passing of former Chamber President Clyde Cole, and we send our condolences to his family and friends,” Tulsa Regional Chamber CEO and President Mike Neal said in a statement. “During more than three decades leading our organization, Clyde’s dedication to our city and region was evident in countless high-impact projects.
“These included the establishment of Cherokee Industrial Park, the expansion of existing employers such as American Airlines, and the attraction of significant new employers such as Whirlpool and Hilti.”
Cole became the chamber’s executive vice president in 1967 and stayed in a leadership role there until 1998. He was revered for linking all segments of the community, including city government, education, social services, recreation and the arts.
The chamber stalwart helped improved quality of life through programs such as Goals For Tulsa and Leadership Tulsa, as well as via initiatives such as River Parks, Tulsa Performing Arts Center, Tulsa Community College and University Center at Tulsa.
His civic career began when he became manager of Guymon’s Chamber of Commerce at age 23.
“I knew within six months that I didn’t want to do anything else but chamber of commerce management,” he once told the Tulsa World. “It’s so fun and so productive and so fulfilling.”
While serving the Panhandle city, Cole attended a Tulsa meeting that laid out a career path for him.
“It must have been about 1956,” he recalled in a 1990s interview. “I sat down with Russell Rhodes, who had been 20-some-odd years in this position. We talked about the Tulsa chamber and my interest and my career, and he was very encouraging … That’s when I set my objective to be chief staff officer of the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce.”
Cole ultimately reached the Green Country of Oklahoma, but in the subsequent 11 years, he held chamber positions in Oklahoma City, Columbia, S.C., Enid and South Bend, Indiana.
Seeking to lure business from other countries, the Tulsa chamber began taking international tours in the late 1960s, and the first trips were to South America and Canada.
By the early 1970s, the group ventured into the European market. Once, when a delegation traveled to Lichtenstein to make a presentation, Cole’s economic director learned enough German to make the pitch in the native language.
“I think that had a lot to do with bringing Hilti to Tulsa in the late 1970s,” Cole once told the Tulsa World.
Toward the end of his career, he helped bring to Tulsa such events as the PGA and U.S. Open championships, elevating the city’s profile as a sports destination, Neal said.
“To say the least, Tulsa is a far better community as a result of Clyde’s numerous initiatives,” Neal said. “Clyde was also a friend and a mentor to me and numerous other younger chamber executives and staff for many years.
“For those who knew him personally — and even for those who didn’t — Clyde’s legacy is extensive and indelible. He will be missed by many.”
Featured video