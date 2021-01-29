Former Tulsa chamber leader leaves three-decade legacy of forward thinking

“I knew within six months that I didn’t want to do anything else but chamber of commerce management,” he once told the Tulsa World. “It’s so fun and so productive and so fulfilling.”

While serving the Panhandle city, Cole attended a Tulsa meeting that laid out a career path for him.

“It must have been about 1956,” he recalled in a 1990s interview. “I sat down with Russell Rhodes, who had been 20-some-odd years in this position. We talked about the Tulsa chamber and my interest and my career, and he was very encouraging … That’s when I set my objective to be chief staff officer of the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce.”

Cole ultimately reached the Green Country of Oklahoma, but in the subsequent 11 years, he held chamber positions in Oklahoma City, Columbia, S.C., Enid and South Bend, Indiana.

Seeking to lure business from other countries, the Tulsa chamber began taking international tours in the late 1960s, and the first trips were to South America and Canada.

By the early 1970s, the group ventured into the European market. Once, when a delegation traveled to Lichtenstein to make a presentation, Cole’s economic director learned enough German to make the pitch in the native language.