Former shopping mall in east Tulsa gets new tenant bringing up to 190 jobs

A Michigan-based financial services company is expanding to Tulsa and bringing up to 190 jobs with it.

Compu-Link Corp. will occupy 29,000 square feet at Eastgate Metroplex, a former shopping mall that now is an office center at 14002 E. 21st St.

The company, headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, will provide reverse mortgage servicing support.

“We have been anticipating this new operation in Tulsa for some time and are very excited to see it become a reality,” Marion McDougall, CEO of Compu-Link, said in a statement. “Our recruitment is in full swing, and those who have joined us already are excited about the space at Eastgate.”

Tulsa’s Future, the Tulsa Regional Chamber-led regional economic development partnership, worked with the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, Eastgate Metroplex and McGraw Realtors to help Compu-Link identify a site in the region.

Compu-Link was represented by Tanda Francis, managing broker of the Tulsa office of Price Edwards & Co. McGraw represented the landlord.

Owned and managed by Shelbourne, a Brooklyn-based commercial real estate company, Eastgate has about 886,000 square feet of open floor plans to accommodate large tenants.

“We are excited that Compu-Link has chosen Tulsa and specifically Eastgate Metroplex for their most recent expansion,” Moshe Weissman, asset manager for Shelbourne, said in a statement. “They join Capital One, Enterprise, RadNet, Zayo and HireRight, among others at the site.

“Working together with Compu-Link, their brokers and the Tulsa Regional Chamber, we were able to accommodate Compu-Link’s specific space needs, and we look forward to their continued success in Tulsa.”

Eastgate leased a 49,000-square-foot space to telecommunications fiber company Zayo a couple of months ago. The Boulder, Colorado-based company, which previously had an operations outlet at the Corporate Woods office building, 4500 S. 129th East Ave., employs about 230 people in Tulsa, said Allen Klarfeld, senior manager of facilities and environment.

The Compu-Link news also follows recent Tulsa’s Future expansion announcements that include Hayden Manufacturing, Air Transport Components and ClearSign Technologies. Last November, outpatient diagnostic imaging services company RadNet opened a comprehensive customer operations center at Eastgate with plans to hire up to 500 people.

“Employers from across the country are choosing the Tulsa region for expansion opportunities,” Arthur Jackson, senior vice president of economic development at the Tulsa Regional Chamber, said in a statement.

“We’re grateful for our partnership with McGraw Realtors and the team at Eastgate, as it continues to attract new tenants such as Compu-Link and new jobs to northeast Oklahoma.”

