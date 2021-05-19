Former Mayor Kathy Taylor named interim dean of TU business school

Former Tulsa Mayor Kathy Taylor has been named interim dean of the University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business, effective July 1, the university announced Wednesday.

"As TU continues its national search for the next permanent dean with the assistance of Korn Ferry consultants, Taylor will provide leadership to the college with a focus on student success and the key initiatives outlined in the university strategic plan," TU said in a news release.

“Kathy has a consistent record of transformational change, and she has proven leadership in both the public and private sectors,” said TU President-elect Brad Carson in a statement.

“Throughout her career in business, law and public service, she has been a tireless advocate for education and entrepreneurship as well as diversity, equity and inclusion, all of which position her well to serve as our interim dean. I am certain our students will be the greatest beneficiaries of Kathy’s wealth of knowledge and extensive connections in business and industry.”

“TU is truly THE University of Tulsa. With my unwavering commitment to Tulsa, the people and the business community, I am truly honored to lead the Collins College of Business,” Taylor said in a statement.