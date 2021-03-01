Former federal prosecutor Shores to shift into private sector with GableGotwals

Former federal prosecutor Trent Shores will join GableGotwals as a shareholder March 29, the law firm announced Monday.

Shares recently resigned as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma after having served for the past 3½ years. Before that, he had worked as a line prosecutor since 2007.

"We are excited that Trent chose GableGotwals to continue his impressive career as he transitions into private practice," John Dale, CEO of GableGotwals, said in a statement. "His vast experience bolsters our unrivaled existing bench of government experience, including a former U.S. Attorney and two Assistant U.S. Attorneys.

"This knowledge and experience allow us to provide excellent client service on the most pressing, high-stakes litigation both locally and nationally. We look forward to welcoming Trent to the firm and having him join our active litigation practice, in addition to adding to the firm’s Native American law and cybersecurity specialties."

