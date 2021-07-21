Former apartments being converted into boutique hotel south of downtown

A piece of Brutalist architecture just south of downtown is being reimagined.

A local group is converting the former Boulder Plaza Apartments and River Parks Lofts, 1840 S. Boulder Ave., into an 82-unit boutique hotel called The Brut, said Kimberly Honea, vice president of hospitality and development with Tulsa-based Sharp Development.

Sharp Development is backing the roughly $10 million project with ownership partner Wolf Group Properties. Completion is expected in early 2022.

The Brut's name is derived from the building's Brutalist architecture, a style that emerged during the 1950s in the United Kingdom as one of the reconstruction projects of the post-war era. Brutalist buildings are characterized by minimalist constructions that highlight the bare building materials and structural elements over decorative design.

"We will have little Brut champagne bottles to serve," Honea said of the proposed hotel. "We're going to get fancy and fun with it."

The redevelopers plan to add a ninth-floor, glass-encased rooftop restaurant/bar to the building, which was constructed in the early 1950s. Sikes Abernathie Architects is the designer of the project.