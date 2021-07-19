 Skip to main content
Forest Ridge, Stone Canyon ranked as best subdivisions by Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes
Growth (copy)

Homes are pictured in a Tulsa-area neighborhood earlier this year.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

Broken Arrow's Forest Ridge was rated the best subdivision in rankings done by the 2021 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes.

Stone Canyon in Owasso was rated the second-best subdivision.

The 2021 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes continues through Saturday. The annual new home showcase is presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa and sponsored by Samsung and Arvest Bank.

It features nearly 100 homes from more than 50 of the area’s top builders and highlights the latest in neighborhood amenities in six featured subdivisions and 11 area cities.

As for the judging, homes also were ranked individually in 13 price categories, ranging from $195,000 and less to $1 million or more.

Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes winners

(Builders listed in parentheses)

Homes $195,000 and less

First: (Rausch Coleman), 7523 E 160th Place South, Bixby

Second: (Rausch Coleman), 7522 E. 145th St. N., Collinsville

$245,000-$280,000

First: (Concept Builders, Inc.), 5109 S. Walnut Creek, Sand Springs

Second: (Bgreen Homes, LLC), 27344 E. 125th Pl. S., Coweta

$280,000-$300,000

First: (Core Homes), 10938 S. 276th E. Ave. Coweta

Second: (Banner Custom Homes), 4522 S. 177th Pl. E. Tulsa

$300,000-$325,000

First: (Butler Homes), 3075 N. Front Road, Catoosa

Second: (MAS Construction), 2876 N. Front Road, Catoosa

$325,000-$350,000

First: (Butler Homes), 8728 E. Joliet St., Broken Arrow

Second: (Capital Homes), 1900 W. Imperial Place, Broken Arrow

$350,000-$400,000

First: (Birch Co.) 10203 E. 121st Place, Bixby

Second: (Old School), 2326 W. Maple, Collinsville

$400,000-$450,000

First: (Scissortail Builder), 7356 E. 126th Place S., Bixby

Second: (Rosten Homes), 14243 S. College Ave., Bixby

$450,000-$500,000

First: (Spectacular Homes), 3820 W. Orlando St., Broken Arrow

Second: (Executive), 6033 E. 127th Place, Bixby

$500,000-$550,000

First: (Spartan Construction), 4515 S. Retana Ave., Broken Arrow

Second: (Epic Homes), 7201 N. Hawthorne Lane, Owasso

$550,000-$600,000

First: (Epic Homes), 18948 E. Chokeberry St., Owasso

$650,000-$750,000

First: (Archway Homes), 12020 S. Toledo Ave., Tulsa

Second: (Cobblestone Homes), 4621 S. Retana Ave., Broken Arrow

$850,000-$1,000,000

First: (Cozort Custom Homes), 16986 S. Lewis Ave., Mounds

At least $1 million

First: (Abbey Homes), 112 N. 72nd St., Broken Arrow

Second: (Brian D. Wiggs Homes), 3970 W. 91st St. S., Tulsa

Best Subdivision

First: Forest Ridge, Broken Arrow

Second: Stone Canyon, Owasso

The Parade of Homes continue with homes open for tours through Sunday, July 25.

For more information, go to www.tulsahba.com/about-the-parade.

