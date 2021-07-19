Forest Ridge, Stone Canyon ranked as best subdivisions by Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes

Broken Arrow's Forest Ridge was rated the best subdivision in rankings done by the 2021 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes.
Stone Canyon in Owasso was rated the second-best subdivision.
The 2021 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes continues through Saturday. The annual new home showcase is presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa and sponsored by Samsung and Arvest Bank.
It features nearly 100 homes from more than 50 of the area’s top builders and highlights the latest in neighborhood amenities in six featured subdivisions and 11 area cities.
As for the judging, homes also were ranked individually in 13 price categories, ranging from $195,000 and less to $1 million or more.
Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes winners
(Builders listed in parentheses)
Homes $195,000 and less
First: (Rausch Coleman), 7523 E 160th Place South, Bixby
Second: (Rausch Coleman), 7522 E. 145th St. N., Collinsville
$245,000-$280,000
First: (Concept Builders, Inc.), 5109 S. Walnut Creek, Sand Springs
Second: (Bgreen Homes, LLC), 27344 E. 125th Pl. S., Coweta
$280,000-$300,000
First: (Core Homes), 10938 S. 276th E. Ave. Coweta
Second: (Banner Custom Homes), 4522 S. 177th Pl. E. Tulsa
$300,000-$325,000
First: (Butler Homes), 3075 N. Front Road, Catoosa
Second: (MAS Construction), 2876 N. Front Road, Catoosa
$325,000-$350,000
First: (Butler Homes), 8728 E. Joliet St., Broken Arrow
Second: (Capital Homes), 1900 W. Imperial Place, Broken Arrow
$350,000-$400,000
First: (Birch Co.) 10203 E. 121st Place, Bixby
Second: (Old School), 2326 W. Maple, Collinsville
$400,000-$450,000
First: (Scissortail Builder), 7356 E. 126th Place S., Bixby
Second: (Rosten Homes), 14243 S. College Ave., Bixby
$450,000-$500,000
First: (Spectacular Homes), 3820 W. Orlando St., Broken Arrow
Second: (Executive), 6033 E. 127th Place, Bixby
$500,000-$550,000
First: (Spartan Construction), 4515 S. Retana Ave., Broken Arrow
Second: (Epic Homes), 7201 N. Hawthorne Lane, Owasso
$550,000-$600,000
First: (Epic Homes), 18948 E. Chokeberry St., Owasso
$650,000-$750,000
First: (Archway Homes), 12020 S. Toledo Ave., Tulsa
Second: (Cobblestone Homes), 4621 S. Retana Ave., Broken Arrow
$850,000-$1,000,000
First: (Cozort Custom Homes), 16986 S. Lewis Ave., Mounds
At least $1 million
First: (Abbey Homes), 112 N. 72nd St., Broken Arrow
Second: (Brian D. Wiggs Homes), 3970 W. 91st St. S., Tulsa
Best Subdivision
First: Forest Ridge, Broken Arrow
Second: Stone Canyon, Owasso
The Parade of Homes continue with homes open for tours through Sunday, July 25.
For more information, go to www.tulsahba.com/about-the-parade.