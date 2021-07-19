Forest Ridge, Stone Canyon ranked as best subdivisions by Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes

Broken Arrow's Forest Ridge was rated the best subdivision in rankings done by the 2021 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes.

Stone Canyon in Owasso was rated the second-best subdivision.

The 2021 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes continues through Saturday. The annual new home showcase is presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa and sponsored by Samsung and Arvest Bank.

It features nearly 100 homes from more than 50 of the area’s top builders and highlights the latest in neighborhood amenities in six featured subdivisions and 11 area cities.

As for the judging, homes also were ranked individually in 13 price categories, ranging from $195,000 and less to $1 million or more.

Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes winners

(Builders listed in parentheses)

Homes $195,000 and less

First: (Rausch Coleman), 7523 E 160th Place South, Bixby

Second: (Rausch Coleman), 7522 E. 145th St. N., Collinsville

$245,000-$280,000

First: (Concept Builders, Inc.), 5109 S. Walnut Creek, Sand Springs