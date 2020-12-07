Forbes magazine names native Tulsan to 30 under 30 list

A native Tulsan has been selected to Forbes magazine's 30 under 30 list, which recognizes the brightest young entrepreneurs in the country.

Will Edwards, a graduate of Cascia Hall and the University of Arkansas, is CEO and co-founder of Melbourne, Florida-based Firehawk Aerospace company.

Chosen in the manufacturing and industry category, Edwards, 27, is among 600 people in 20 classification honored by the business magazine.

Firehawk makes rocket engines that use just 12 parts, cost 80% less than competing engines, can be custom designed in as few as four months and don't pollute or explode, according to Forbes.

This was achieved by 3D printing the rocket fuel, a new method for which Firehawk has received five related patents.

Its engines have been tested 31 times and another one is slated for January with NASA participation. Revenue is expected to reach $25 million in 2021, a 10-fold increase over this year's $2.5 million, the magazine said.