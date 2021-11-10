 Skip to main content
Forbes Magazine honors local insurance group
Forbes Magazine honors local insurance group

Local life and disability income insurance agency Henderson Financial Group was named one of the 2021 Top Financial Security Professionals by Forbes Magazine.

This honor is part of Forbes’ inaugural group of 250 distinguished specialists who manage client policies totaling more than $24 billion. More than 7,000 financial security professionals were considered for the ranking, according to Forbes. Of the 250 distinguished specialists that were selected, Henderson Financial Group is the only Oklahoma-based firm that made the list.

Developed by SHOOK Research, Forbes' rankings of America’s Top Financial Security Professionals are based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, as well as quantitative data.

