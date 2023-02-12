City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.

22-125988 — no entity listed, 2224 E. Admiral Blvd., accessory structure (pavilion, restrooms and enclosed gathering space), $131,868.

22-136294 — Tulsa Animal Urgent Care, 6119 S. Mingo Road, Unit A, alteration (new veterinary clinic), $838,921.

18-020609 — New Birth Tabernacle, 3220 E. Tecumseh St., new, $2,027,010.

22-135205 — 625 Holdings, 625 S. Detroit Ave., alteration (mixed-use space), $2,563,551.

23-139438 — Exchange Center, 4500 S. Garnett Road, Unit 110, alteration (first floor), $520,047.

23-139437 — Copper Oaks, 7030 S. Yale Ave., Unit 600, alteration, $331,754.

22-117431 — Hope Pregnancy Center, 10110 E. 41st St., addition (remodel), $909,417.

22-124982 — Webster High School, 1919 W. 40th St., alteration (building B renovations), $363,948.

22-137205 — Hudson Hawk, 10031 S. Yale Ave., Unit 102, alteration (remodel), $220,929.

22-133385 — Semi-Crazy Truck Wash, 16136 E. Admiral Place, addition, $335,786.

23-137843 — Taco Bell, 7804 E. Admiral Place, alteration (remodel), $345,770.

22-127496 — Primrose School, 2835 E. Skelly Drive, new (early childhood education facility and day care), $2,029,712.

22-135481 — Express Credit Auto, 4215 S. Memorial Drive, alteration (restroom upgrades), $551,799.

22-124989 — Webster High School, 1919 W. 40th St., addition (building C saferoom, new classrooms and restrooms), $1,315,959.

23-139804 — Two Warren Place, 6120 S. Yale Ave., Unit 1275, alteration, $544,187.

— From Staff Reports

Featured video: