For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.

22-128691 — Garage Condos Tulsa-Building E, 8720 S. Elwood Ave., Unit E-11, alteration (interior buildout), $162,893.

22-127710 — Warren Clinic, 10507 E. 91st St., alteration-priority, $1,799,146.

22-121572 — BS&B Safety Systems, 7455 E. 46th St., new, $517,250.

22-128418 — TR Office Park, 4150 S. 100th East Ave., Unit 100, alteration (build 100 feet of new walls, provide electric as needed), $474,295.

22-123999 — Good Cause Brewery, 2501 E. 15th St., alteration, $345,443.

22-128274 — no entity listed, 10701 E. Ute St., addendum (modification of second-floor restroom and minor ceiling and office modifications), $128,114.

22-127625 — Garage Condos Tulsa, 8720 S. Elwood Ave., Unit D-2, alteration (interior buildout), $109,254.

22-119167 — Lawson Properties, 1136 S. Quincy Ave., Unit 1, alteration (interior remodel of existing units on the first and second floor. New exterior stairs and handrails at rear of the building), $637,728.

22-129458 — Santa Fe Building, 521 E. Second St., addendum, (interior office buildout for floors eight, nine and 10), $5,200,000.

22-126332 — City National Bank, 2019 E. 81st St., alteration (remodel of a whitebox into a bank within Walmart), $156,782.

22-129717 — Bourbon St. Cafe, 211 E. Second St., alteration (minor renovation of existing restaurant), $624,367.