For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.

22-119718 — Santa Fe Industrial Park Warehouse, 2960 N. Florence Ave., alteration (sprinklered shell build out with a control room, grow rooms, large break room, and supporting administrative office spaces), $4,167,897.

22-123709 — Mazzio’s Delivery Kitchen, 3024 E. 11th St., alteration (emergency repair), $66,393.

22-119709 — Attic Storage of Tulsa Hills Elwood RV, 9010 S. Frisco Ave., new (new commercial building RV storage; two new buildings; submittal for Building A), $825,886.

22-119709 — Attic Storage of Tulsa Hills Elwood RV, 9010 S. Frisco Ave., new (new commercial building RV storage; two new buildings, submittal for Building B), $825,886.

22-116791 — Capital One Capital One-Eastgate Metroplex, 2260 S. 145th Ave., alteration, $6,385,723.

22-110082 — Dominion Building, 1645 S. 101st Ave., alteration (transition use of building from office to multifamily), $21,648,325.

22-122317 — Paisa Produce LLC, 5427 S. 99th Ave., alteration, $1,841,321.

22-114095 — Libby Billings, 514 S. Boston Ave., alteration (interior remodel to provide required restrooms and egress for future tenant), $1,097,060.

22-123712 — Garage Condos Tulsa-Unit D07, 8720 S. Elwood Ave., alteration, $120,176.

22-123472 — West Bend RV Park, 3306 W. Charles Page Blvd., accessory structure (carport), $58,344.

22-123427 — Country Bird Bakery, 1644 E. Third St., Unit B, alteration, $128,179.

22-112845 — Tulsa International Airport, 7777 E. Apache St., alteration (interior renovation of two terminals at TIA), $539,332.

22-126876 — Corporate Woods, 4500 S. 129th Ave., Unit 132, alteration-priority, $4,156,976.

22-121570 — CSL Plasma, 5030 E. Admiral Place, alteration (replacement of existing freezer unit) $220,388.

22-116384 — Santa Fe Crossing, 505 E. Second St., new multifamily (building is 4-story with a portion over a concrete podium containing 127 units with a mix of studio, 1- 2- and 3-bedroom layouts including fair housing and accessible units, courtyard, and retail shell), $16,723,381.

22-116387 — Santa Fe Crossing, 415 E. Second St., new multifamily (building is a 4-story over a concrete podium containing 57 units with a mix of studio, 1- and 2-bedroom layouts including fair housing and accessible units, pool courtyard, and retail shell), $9,056,640.

22-124732 — Kum & Go No. 2362, 6611 S. Memorial Drive, new (construction of convenience store with fuel canopy), $551,202.