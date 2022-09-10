For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.

22-126704 — Garage Condos Tulsa Building F, 8720 S. Elwood Ave., alteration, $120,176.

22-122788 — SOHO Ramen, 6030 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $439,010.

22-113094 — parking lot, 9401 E. Admiral Place, new, $3,322,013.

22-127048 — Garage Condos Tulsa, 8720 S. Elwood Ave., alteration, $120,176.

22-122925 — University of Tulsa-Allen Chapman Student Union, 3135 E. Fifth Place, alteration (Subway tenant finish out at food court), $72,738.

22-127049 — Garage Condos Tulsa, 8720 S. Elwood Ave., alteration, $120,176.

22-127052 — Garage Condos Tulsa, 8720 S. Elwood Ave., alteration, $120,176.

22-122915 — Crossroads Counseling, 6400 S. Lewis Ave., alteration (remodel to address circulation and accessibility), $335,815.

22-123659 — McDonald’s, 8112 S. Mingo Road, alteration (interior remodel of existing McDonald’s customer service area), $96,169.

22-117106 — Roosevelt’s Gastropub, 1551 E. 15th St., addition (exterior awning at existing outdoor patio space), $63,727.

21-106265 — QuikTrip No 46, 12308 E. 46th St., accessory structure, (canopy and tanks), $1,048,757.

22-123028 — Molina’s Event Center, 11720 E. 11th St., alteration (change of use to an event center), $397,432.

22-125113 — Bridgeport Office Park, 6400 S. Lewis Ave., alteration (first floor remodel. includes “lifestance” (Suite 100) and entire first floor/pharmacy area), $1,006,070.

22-127054 — Garage Condos Tulsa, 8720 S. Elwood Ave., alteration, $120,176.

22-127057 — Garage Condos Tulsa, 8720 S. Elwood Ave., alteration, $120,176.

22-114858 — Southern Hills Country Club, 2636 E. 61st St., addition (pre-engineered metal building with two new tennis courts), $3,042,015.

22-126578 — McDonald’s, 333 S. 129th East Ave., alteration-priority, $60,470.

22-126711 — Garage Condos Tulsa, 8720 S. Elwood Ave., alteration, $120,176.

22-119240 — Santa Fe Square, 521 E. Second St., alteration, (interior office build out), $10,780,862.

22-126708 — Garage Condos Tulsa, 8720 S. Elwood Ave., alteration, $120,176.

22-124283 — The Health Center Dispensary, 1417 S. Harvard Ave., alteration (converting 31-inch door to a 36-inch door), $51,789.

22-121837 — Studio 30, 1920 E. Sixth St., alteration, $446,699.

22-123146 — EEI, 5825 S. 129th East Ave., alteration (remodel of existing warehouse), $2,275,702.